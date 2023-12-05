Black & White Engineering (B&W) has announced the opening of its new office in the west end of Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

The office opening follows significant growth in Germany’s data centre market and strengthens the consultancy’s commitment to its clients and partners in the region. Frankfurt in particular is emerging as a key hub for digital infrastructure in Europe. Its strategic location and the presence of DE-CIX, the world’s largest internet exchange point, make the city an attractive destination for companies looking to utilise the city’s digital economic potential.

Steven Horn, UK and Europe Director, B&W Engineering, says, “Our decision to establish our first office in Germany aligns with our strategic growth objectives. The data centre sector here continues to be one of our most significant markets, and this expansion will enable us to enhance our service offerings and further grow our business across Europe.

“Frankfurt’s role as a key hub in the European data landscape offers us unique opportunities to collaborate closely with industry leaders and innovators. This new location not only positions us closer to our clients and projects in the region, but also allows us to tap into the rich pool of talent and cutting-edge technology that Frankfurt offers. We are excited about this venture and look forward to playing a pivotal role in driving the data centre industry forward, not just in Germany but across Europe.”

B&W’s new office in Frankfurt marks a significant step in the company’s global expansion strategy, which has nearly 500 employees working across the UK, Europe, APAC and MENA, as well as, 85% of the team are entirely focused on data centre design.

Charlie Bater, Director of Data Centres at B&W Engineering, adds, “Our success in Germany is a testament to our strong client and partner relationships. The new Frankfurt office positions us closer to our ongoing projects and supports our ability to meet the growing demand for data centre capacity across Europe.

“We are currently managing projects approaching a total planned capacity of 1GW in these regions. Having a base in Germany will enable us to expand our local, on-the-ground team and help to service more clients across Germany and the wider European region.”