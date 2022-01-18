Mission Critical Facilities International (MCFI) has announced that it has deployed its GENIUS Modular Data Centre in Midland, Texas. BBT selected the MCFI GENIUS Modular Data Centre solution to provide energy efficient and reliable IT infrastructure to improve communications and safety in the oilfields and the surrounding digitally underserved communities of West Texas.

MCFI’S GENIUS Modular Data Centre for BBT is the first colocation facility in the Permian Basin. The data centre, which is now open and serving customers, is master-planned for a total of 440 racks, 5MW of critical power, and scalable MMR supporting up to 30 fibre carriers. The initial phase has deployed 1MW of delivered power and 88 racks and is designed to scale along with the demand to manage capital outlay.

The GENIUS Modular Data Centre is a pre-designed/pre-engineered data centre solution that leverages the benefits of containerised data centres with an impressive speed to market, going from pad to operation in as little as five to eight months. It also delivers maximum leasable space and a life expectancy of over 30 years with significant cost savings to customers.

“We’re excited to bring our GENIUS Modular Data Centres to the Permian Basin,” says Patrick Giangrosso, Vice President at MCFI. “We are committed to providing innovative, sustainable, cost-effective, and quick-to-deploy infrastructure solutions with the economics and flexibility of a stick-built data centre for edge or colocation providers. Our partnership with BBT is pioneering change in critical communications at the edge for West Texas oil and gas industries.”

The BBT data centre location will serve as the aggregation point for communication services in the Permian Basin with improved connectivity at oil and gas wellheads, providing live views with augmented reality to reduce traffic and enhance work safety and communications in the oilfields. Emergency services and businesses in West Texas can also access a more robust IT infrastructure with disaster recovery solutions to protect critical communications.

“This is BBT’s first data centre and it is a success because of the expertise and guidance from the MCFI team,” says Neville Haynes, Vice President of Data Centre Operations at BBT. “MCFI deployed within our accelerated timeline, pivoted quickly, and accommodated our anchor tenant requests while overcoming challenges related to permitting, construction, the pandemic, severe weather and supply chains. MCFI handled the entire process perfectly.”