Novva Data Centres released a case study this week in conjunction with network solutions provider Zayo detailing the two companies’ recent partnership to develop diverse, high bandwidth fibre connectivity to Novva’s Utah Data Centre.

During the build-out of its flagship centre in Utah, which opened in September, Novva set out to become Utah’s largest hyperscale, multi-tenant data centre campus, offering a combination of wholesale and colocation. As such, Novva was particularly focused on ensuring the space would be safe from environmental threats while providing unparalleled connectivity and speed to tenants. With these needs in mind, Zayo provided Novva’s Utah centre with a diverse four fibre dark fibre ring that connects Novva to major aggregation hubs in the state. In addition to the fibre ring, Zayo also supplied the data centre with 100G dedicated internet service.

“Connectivity is essential for our location in Utah, and Zayo provides the infrastructure we need to meet those demands,” says Novva CEO Wes Swenson. “Our goal in Utah was to build at scale, and when you achieve that, you can do what we call ‘wholocation,’ which is wholesale colocation. You can do wholesale of substantial clients, 5, 10, 15, megawatts in the same building or campus. Zayo’s network makes that possible.”

Another primary interest for Novva was the ability to scale itself and provide the same scalability and flexibility to tenants. The pandemic emphasized the need for centres to be able to scale and do so quickly. Zayo’s large network provides Novva with the available inventory to do just that.

“Our fibre or aggregation points are designed for scalability, meaning they’re broad, deep, and highly resilient, translating to less downtime,” Swenson continues. “This allows for low latency that, at times, beats other carriers by 10 to 20% in speed.”