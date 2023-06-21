Aruba S.p.A has announced that it is the first Italian company to have received the declaration of conformity of the Data Centres of the Ponte San Pietro technology campus to the European Code of Conduct for Data Centre Energy Efficiency (CoC), following the audit conducted by a third-party verification body, Bureau Veritas.

The Code of Conduct for data centre energy efficiency was established by the European Commission in response to increasing energy consumption of data centres with the aim of informing and stimulating data centre operators to reduce this consumption in a cost-effective manner, without hampering the mission critical function of data centres. The focus is on how to improve energy demand within the data centre sector by raising awareness and recommending best practices in terms of energy efficiency.

The CoC declaration of verification represents a guarantee of compliance with the best practices of the code, developed by the European Joint Research Centre, and divided into thematic areas, such as utilisation, management and planning, IT, cooling, power, building and monitoring, with the aim of concretely reducing energy consumption.

At the same time, it represents a competitive advantage for all customers, as it ensures compliance with one of the main requirements for data centres in the DNSH principle, the criterion that companies are required to observe in order to be eligible for NRP funding. According to this principle, companies that contribute through their economic activities to the protection of the ecosystem, must not cause any significant harm to the environment.

In addition, this code of conduct contributes to the compliance with the requirements of the Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact framework, to which Aruba is a signatory, together with other European providers, with the aim of making data centres climate neutral by 2030.