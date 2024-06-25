Aligned Data Centers, a technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable and adaptive scale data centres and build-to-scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers, has announced that its Phoenix and Chicago data centres have received Green Globes for New Construction certification from the Green Building Initiative (GBI).

Both data centres received a rating of Three Green Globes for their design and construction, demonstrating outstanding success in resource efficiency, environmental impact reduction, and occupant well-being.

“We’re incredibly proud to receive Three Green Globes certification from the GBI for our data centres in Phoenix and Chicago,” says Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned Data Centers. “This recognition further validates our commitment to sustainable data centre design and construction in today’s age of AI and high-performance computing, where efficiency and environmental responsibility have become even more crucial. Our commitment goes beyond simply minimising environmental impact – we’re pioneering innovative solutions that prioritise energy efficiency and occupant well-being, ensuring a thriving and sustainable data centre ecosystem for the future.”

Founded in 2004, GBI is an international non-profit organisation and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) accredited standards developer dedicated to improving the built environment’s impact on climate and society. GBI’s Green Globes third-party certification process involves a design and on-site assessment and evaluates environmental assessment areas including project management, site, energy, water, resources, emissions, and indoor environment.

“Aligned Data Centers is deeply committed to improving the sustainability, health, and resilience of its portfolio through its use of Green Globes certification,” notes Vicki Worden, GBI President & CEO. “The achievement of Three Green Globes for two new data centres demonstrates Aligned’s innovative strategies that improve energy and water efficiency, positively impact local communities, and lead the way for a more sustainable data centre industry.”

In addition to receiving high rankings in areas related to project management, site, and energy, GBI’s final assessment report for Aligned’s PHX-04 recognised the data centre for using sustainable materials in the construction of its building core and shell, the low ozone-depleting potential of its cooling systems, as well as the control and measurement of indoor pollutants, and the environmental integrity of the facility’s ventilation.

Aligned’s ORD-02 was recognised by Green Globes for the company’s integrated design approach and selection of a previously developed site with access to existing utilities for its newest Chicagoland facility. The material and product selections for ORD-02 were strongly supported by the use of environmental product declarations (EPDs) for both the building core and shell as well as the interior fit-out. Widely used in the green building and construction materials industries, EPDs are internationally recognised transparency reports detailing how materials and products impact the environment. GBI’s Green Globes assessment also noted Aligned’s sustainability policy that ensures 100% of its US-based data centres are matched with renewable energy sources.

In August 2022, Aligned’s ORD-01 data centre was also awarded the ranking of Three Green Globes in recognition of its outstanding achievements in sustainable design and construction. The facility was the first newly constructed data centre in Illinois to earn Green Globes certification, and one of only six certified data centres in the world to receive a ranking of Three Green Globes. Aligned’s Sustainability Programme recognises the importance of industry-leading certifications like Green Globes that encourage improved environmental and health performance for data centres, and plans to integrate them across future North American developments.