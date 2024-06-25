Pure Storage, an IT pioneer that delivers advanced data storage technologies and services, has announced new capabilities in the Pure Storage platform that are evolving the ways IT and business leaders can improve their ability to deploy AI, improve cyber resilience, and modernise their applications.

The Pure Storage platform delivers agility and risk reduction to organisations with a simple, consistent storage platform and an ‘as-a-service’ experience for the broadest set of use cases across on-premises, public cloud, and hosted environments. At the heart of the platform, the Evergreen architecture brings continuous and non-disruptive upgrades helping enterprises adapt to dynamic business environments. With the industry’s record number of concurrent SLAs, customers get the reliability, performance, and sustainability their business requires.

Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage, says, “Pure is redefining enterprise storage with a single, unified data storage platform that can address virtually all enterprise storage needs including the most pressing challenges and opportunities IT leaders face today, like AI and cyber resilience. The Pure Storage platform delivers unparalleled consistency, resilience, and SLA-guaranteed data storage services, reducing costs and uncertainty in an increasingly complex business landscape.”

Pure Storage announced new innovations in the platform including:

Storage automation: Pure Fusion unifies arrays and optimises storage pools on the fly across structured and unstructured data, on-premises, and in the cloud. Now fully embedded into the Purity operating environment designed to continually get better over time via non-disruptive upgrades, the next generation Pure Fusion will be available across the entire Pure Storage platform to all global customers.

Generative AI co-pilot for storage: Extending Pure Storage’s leadership position as the innovator in simplicity, the first AI co-pilot for storage represents a radically new way to manage and protect data using natural language. This leverages data insights from tens of thousands of Pure Storage customers to guide storage teams through every step of investigating complex performance and management issues and staying ahead of security incidents.

In the new Innovation Race survey of 1,500 global CIOs and decision makers commissioned by Pure Storage, nearly all respondents (98%) state that their organisation’s data infrastructure must improve to support initiatives like AI – which is evolving so rapidly that IT is struggling to keep up, much less predict what’s next. Companies large and small are realising that they are locked into inflexible storage architectures lacking enterprise-grade reliability, unable to resize or upgrade performance without complex and risky infrastructure planning.

Pure Storage is introducing new innovations in the platform that help businesses accelerate successful AI deployments today, and future-proof for tomorrow. The Pure Storage platform empowers organisations to unlock the value of their data with AI, while delivering agility to instantly scale capacity and performance up and down independently, without disruption.

New Evergreen//One for AI – First Purpose-Built AI Storage as-a-Service: Provides guaranteed storage performance for GPUs to support training, inference, and HPC workloads, extending Pure Storage’s leadership position for capacity subscriptions and introduces the ability to purchase based on dynamic performance and throughput needs. The new SLA uniquely delivers the performance needed and eliminates the need for planning or overbuying by paying for throughput performance.

Secure Application Workspaces with Fine-Grained Access Controls: Combines Kubernetes container management, secure multi-tenancy, and policy governance tools to enable advanced data integrations between enterprise mission-critical data and AI clusters. This makes storage infrastructure transparent to application owners, who gain fully automated access to AI innovation without sacrificing security, independence, or control.

