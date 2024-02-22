Asia-Pacific & Japan (APJ) hyperscale data centre specialist, AirTrunk, has announced the official opening of its new global headquarters (HQ) in Sydney, Australia, providing a homebase for top talent, innovation, and regional growth.

AirTrunk, founded in 2015 in Australia, pioneered hyperscale data centres in the region, and today, has a growing platform of 11 data centres across seven cities and five markets. At over 1.4GW of total capacity across its portfolio, it is the region’s largest data centre company, outside of China.

Robin Khuda, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AirTrunk, says, “It’s fitting that Sydney is home to our new global headquarters; it is where AirTrunk was founded less than 10 years ago, is home to three campuses that make up the largest total capacity of any single city in our portfolio, and is where the majority of our employees reside. We established this new HQ, along with our regional head offices in Singapore and Japan, to accommodate our growing team of AirTrunkers who are enabling AirTrunk’s rapid expansion throughout the APJ region.”

AirTrunk is committed to creating tier one experiences for employees and is certified as a Great Place To Work in Singapore, Japan and Australia where it also placed in the Top 10 Best Workplaces.

Robin adds, “AirTrunk workplaces have always been a key part of our employee value proposition because we know that an energising environment influences how people feel, and in turn, positively impacts their experience, engagement, and productivity. Our new global HQ will keep AirTrunkers inspired to consistently reach for new heights and be a drawcard for the best talent in the industry.”

The HQ was developed through employee consultation to meet the evolving needs of AirTrunk’s team. The result is a destination that facilitates flexibility, collaboration, social connection, and a sense of community. It was also designed to achieve platinum-level WELLS certification to enhance employee well-being, making the critical link between health, productivity, and the built environment.

Technology has been seamlessly integrated throughout the workplace with a three-story-high digital wall connecting all three floors; state of the art workstations; and immersive meeting rooms with intuitive speaker-focused conferencing connecting to colleagues and stakeholders across the globe.

In line with the company’s robust ESG commitments, AirTrunk incorporated sustainability throughout the HQ from the building being on target to achieve a five-star Green Star and 4.5 NABERS rating to the use of recycled wood, locally sourced Australian wood and stone acoustic panelling made from recycled plastic, energy-efficient lighting solutions and indoor botanicals.

AirTrunk donated part of its former office fit-out and furniture and provided technology set up support to the Starlight Children’s Foundation, who took over its previous office space as its new Sydney hub. AirTrunk’s support will help Starlight continue to deliver joy, fun, laughter and happiness to sick kids when they need it most. The reuse of furniture will also minimise waste and promote circularity.

AirTrunk’s global HQ was designed by global architecture studio, Woods Bagot and fitout by Australian construction company A W Edwards.