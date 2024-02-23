CtrlS Datacenters has announced the appointment of Dr Hari K Parameshwar as its Chief Project Officer for colocation. In this role, Dr Hari will primarily be responsible for construction of all new data centres, including edge data centres. With a diverse and extensive work experience spanning over three decades in the engineering and construction industry, Dr Hari will strengthen the leadership team. He will be reporting to CtrlS Datacenters Chairman and CEO, Sridhar Pinnapureddy.

Commenting on this development, Sridhar Pinnapureddy, says, “We are pleased to welcome Dr Hari K Parameshwar to our leadership team, as we look to accelerate our growth with a line-up of marquee data centres across key markets, including edge data centre facilities. Dr Hari has been entrusted with the prime responsibility to set new standards for data centre builds, that our demanding customers expect of CtrlS.”

CtrlS embarks on adding an additional 350MW capacity by 2029, as part of its announced $2bn investment plan, Dr Hari’s appointment will catalyse the momentum.

Dr Hari is a seasoned infrastructure management professional with over three decades of career brilliance in development of urban infrastructure, construction of airports, management of mega projects and spearheading environment and sustainability initiatives.

Commenting on his new role at CtrlS Datacenters, Dr Hari K Parameshwar, says, “I am excited to join CtrlS Datacenters at this critical growth phase of the company to capitalise on the growing digital economy in India and the demand for AI/ML-ready data centres. CtrlS Datacenters has laid a clear roadmap to establish new world-class, sustainable colocation and edge data centres in future across key potential markets. I look forward to be part of the leadership team and use my experience to expedite this incredible growth.”

Prior to joining CtrlS Datacenters, he served in the executive management of reputed corporates, including Director, Design & Build of Shapoorji Pallonji & Co, Executive Director and Business Head of AECOM, Executive Vice President of GMR, and Chief Infrastructure Officer of BIAL.

Dr Hari is an engineering graduate with an MBA in operations management, an MPhil in human resources, and PhD in business administration from University of Mysore. An avid marathoner, cyclist and a yoga practitioner, Dr Hari is also an author of a few popular books.