AirTrunk has unveiled its first data centre in Japan, AirTrunk TOK1. The new state-of-the-art facility is scalable to over 300 megawatts (MW), which will make it the country’s largest data centre campus, ready to power Japan’s shift to the cloud.

TOK1 becomes AirTrunk’s sixth in operation, joining SYD1, SYD2 and MEL1 in Australia, SGP1 in Singapore and HKG1 in Hong Kong. Earlier this month, the company also announced a third Sydney data centre, SYD3, as flagship SYD1 nears full capacity. Collectively, the AirTrunk data centre platform will offer more than a gigawatt (GW) of capacity providing a connected, secure, and sustainable home for data across the Asia-Pacific region.

TOK1, strategically located in Inzai Chiba Prefecture, will service the major cloud availability zone in the Tokyo region. The initial phases provide more than 60MW of capacity for AirTrunk’s hyperscale anchor customers. Spanning 13.25 hectares, the campus is ready to scale to a total of seven buildings and more than 300MW of total capacity, powered by dedicated onsite 66kV substations. A major new utility sub-station adjacent to TOK1 will provide AirTrunk with strategic access to utility power in the Inzai area.

AirTrunk Founder and CEO, Robin Khuda, says that TOK1 was a significant addition to AirTrunk’s data centre platform as the company continues to scale and sustain the growth of Asia-Pacific’s digital future.

“The opening of TOK1 in the Tokyo region marks a major milestone for AirTrunk as we bring our market-leading speed, scale, efficiency, and reliability to Japan, supporting the country’s digital transformation.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time to be bringing online a hyperscale data centre of this size. Large technology companies, as well as enterprise looking to migrate from on-premise to the cloud, can now leverage the scale, security, connectivity and efficiencies of this world-class facility.”

Sustainability and innovation continue to be integrated through all AirTrunk data centres with TOK1 designed to an industry low power usage effectiveness (PUE) of 1.15, making it the most efficient facility in the country. It also features a solar-ready roof, equipped to add 4000sqm of solar panels able to generate nearly 1 million kWh of power per year. AirTrunk is also working closely with the utility provider and renewable project developers to offer customers innovative and commercially attractive energy and renewable energy supply options.

Showcasing AirTrunk’s renowned safety and speed, the initial phase of TOK1 was delivered in only 45 weeks despite potential COVID-19 impacts. Over 500 people worked approximately 550,000 work hours with no lost time injuries, a testament to the collaborative effort between AirTrunk and its construction partners in prioritising safe work practices.