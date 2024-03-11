Airtel Africa has been set to host a ceremony to kick off the construction of its first Nxtra data centre. The event is scheduled for 12 March 2024 at Eko Atlantic, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The ceremony is expected to have in attendance distinguished guests, including the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his Ogun State counterpart, Prince Dapo Abiodun; and the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani.

According to Airtel, the event will mark a milestone in Airtel Africa’s quest to enhance data sovereignty, security, and preservation within the continent. With the exponential growth of digital services and the increasing need for robust data capacity, the facility is poised to address the evolving requirements of businesses, governments, and large corporations in ensuring the integrity and accessibility of critical information and digital connections. The business-agnostic centres are planned to be built in major cities in all the 14 countries, where Airtel Africa maintains operations.

The Lagos location, which will be a 34MW data centre, is planned to operate with a remarkable PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) score of 1.3, while hosting high density racks.

Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Carl Cruz, notes, “We are certain that this infrastructure will propel Lagos, Nigeria, towards a sustainable and more inclusive digital age.”

The Nxtra data centre is in line with Airtel’s steadfast commitment to pioneering technological solutions that empower communities, drive economic growth, and propel the continent towards a prosperous future. In addition to the expected senior government officials, the Nxtra event will also have in attendance other prominent guests, including industry leaders in tech, finance, construction and media.