Sabey Data Centres, a designer, builder and operator of multi-tenant data centres, has announced a partnership with ECLAIRION, a modular, containerised data centres solution company. This mutual referral agreement partnership allows both companies to provide solutions to potential customers on a global basis.

ECLAIRION specialises in ecological and modular high-density data centres, primarily focused on providing solutions for high density IT equipment hosting. Its approach is tailored to the needs of intensive computing sites. It is based in Paris, France, and is recognised as France’s data centres dedicated to high-density colocation hosting within container modules.

“This agreement with Sabey, a company that has been innovating in the data centre field for more than five decades, will allow us both to provide tailored solutions to customers globally, satisfying both their most demanding computing needs and their commitments to reduce their carbon footprint,” says François Sabatino, President at Eclairion.

“We are excited to partner with ECLAIRION,” says Rob Rockwood, President at Sabey Data Centres. “As our clients increasingly demand the additional capacity and power required from AI-based solutions, our alliances with ECLAIRION will enable us to flexibly and rapidly meet their needs.

“In addition, ECLAIRION’s approach to sustainability aligns with our corporate goals,” adds Rob. “This partnership will benefit our companies, our clients and the environment as well.”

The partnership further solidifies Sabey’s commitment to delivering a more consistent and engaging experience for its customers, partners and the industry at large.