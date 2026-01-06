VIRTUS Data Centres names new CEO

Author: Joe Peck

VIRTUS Data Centres, a UK data centre owner-operator and part of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), today announced the appointment of Adam Eaton as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Under Adam’s leadership, VIRTUS says it will continue to “expand [its] portfolio of high-efficiency, sustainable data centres, building on a decade of rapid growth across the UK and Europe.”

The company adds that it “remains committed to [its] vision to deliver world-class, energy-efficient infrastructure that supports the growth of the digital economy.”

Bruno Lopez, President and Group CEO at STT GDC and Chairman at VIRTUS Data Centres, comments, “We are delighted to welcome Adam to VIRTUS at an exciting time.

“His insight and proven ability to scale complex operations make him the ideal leader for the business as VIRTUS continues to grow its footprint and strengthen its position as one of Europe’s leading data centre operators.

“We look forward to this new chapter of leveraging Adam’s knowledge, expertise, and stakeholder management skills for further growth across the business.”

Adam says, “I first met the VIRTUS team over 15 years ago. Since then, I’ve watched the company evolve into one of Europe’s leading data centre operators.

“Helping VIRTUS scale and support its next phase of growth is an exciting opportunity. I’m privileged to build on the foundations laid by the existing team, embracing one of the most exciting leadership roles in the industry today.”

Decades of experience

Adam brings a combination of commercial and operational expertise to VIRTUS. With over 20 years of experience spanning the data centre, cloud, and managed services sectors, he brings a track record of strategic leadership, business transformation, and operational performance.

Most recently, Adam served as Executive Group Director for Europe at Global Switch, where he led the business across the FLAPM (Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris and Madrid) markets and drove transformation plans to strengthen the business’ performance and scale.

Adam steps into the CEO role previously held by Thomas Ee, Group Chief Operating Officer of STT GDC, in an interim capacity for the past nine months.

