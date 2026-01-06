Jabil acquires Hanley Energy Group

Author: Joe Peck

Jabil, a US provider of electronics manufacturing and supply chain services, has completed the acquisition of Hanley Energy Group, a provider of energy management and critical power systems for the data centre infrastructure market.

The transaction was completed on 2 January 2026 and was valued at approximately $725 million (£536 million), with contingent consideration of up to $58 million (£42.8 million) linked to future revenue targets.

The acquisition was completed as an all-cash transaction. TM Capital acted as exclusive financial adviser to Hanley Energy Group, while UBS Investment Bank advised Jabil.

A focus on data centre power management

Jabil says the acquisition is intended to strengthen its capabilities in data centre power management, particularly as demand increases from artificial intelligence workloads.

Hanley Energy Group operates across 13 locations globally – with headquarters in Stamullen, Ireland, and in Ashburn, Virginia, USA – employing around 850 staff.

Founded in 2009, Hanley Energy Group works across the design, supply, installation, and commissioning of power and energy management systems, supporting infrastructure from the grid through to the data centre rack. The company also provides lifecycle services, including maintenance and operational support.

Matt Crowley, Executive Vice President of Global Business Units, Intelligent Infrastructure at Jabil, comments, “We’re excited to welcome Hanley Energy Group and their extensive expertise in power systems and energy optimisation to the Jabil team.

“Their know-how and capabilities complement Jabil’s existing power management solutions for data centres and will help us deploy and service them down to the rack level.”

Ed Bailey, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Intelligent Infrastructure at Jabil, adds, “Data centre power management will only become more critical as hyperscalers ramp the availability of their AI technologies.

“This acquisition of Hanley Energy Group, coupled with our growing thermal management capabilities, aligns well with Jabil’s strategy to deliver custom solutions for the world’s AI leaders across the data centre lifecycle.”

Clive Gilmore, CEO of Hanley Energy Group, notes, “Joining forces with Jabil will supercharge our ability to deliver end-to-end, scalable, and energy-efficient solutions for the world’s most demanding data centre environments.

“Our customers will benefit from the expanded reach of Jabil’s global manufacturing footprint and supply chain, access to broader capabilities across the data centre lifecycle, and opportunities for sustainable growth to meet the evolving needs of AI hyperscalers.”

Dennis Nordon, Managing Director at Hanley Energy Group, concludes, “This is more than an acquisition; it’s a catalyst for the future of data centre power management. By joining with Jabil, we are positioned to lead the charge in delivering intelligent, sustainable solutions that empower hyperscalers to unlock the full potential of AI.”