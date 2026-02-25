Norton advises on €210m data centre financing for Berlin

Author: Joe Peck

Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright has advised British multinational bank Standard Chartered and French international banking group Crédit Agricole on a €210 million (£183 million) development facility for Virtus Data Centres, a UK data centre owner-operator providing colocation services across the region.

The facility will finance the development of a 19,000m² data centre campus in Marienpark, Berlin. Once fully operational, the campus will deliver 57.6MW of IT capacity to meet the needs of hyperscale, government, and enterprise customers.

Investment in Germany’s infrastructure market

The multi-disciplinary Norton Rose Fulbright team was led by London-based partners Jennie Dorsaint and Jonathan Crookes, and included partners Veit Sahlfeld (Hamburg), Holger Wolf (Frankfurt), Simon Weppner (Düsseldorf), Head of Real Estate Finance EMEA Sarah Cullen (London), counsels Michael-Alexander Volks (Hamburg) and Tobias Block (Hamburg), Senior Associate Anne-Sophie Wilhelmy (Frankfurt), and associates Symone Malcolm (London) and Jakob Kramer (Hamburg).

Jonathan Crookes comments, “This financing is a landmark transaction, representing a significant investment in Germany’s rapidly growing digital infrastructure market. The deal showcases not only the breadth of our cross-border network but also the depth of our capability in the sector.”