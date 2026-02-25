Norton advises on €210m data centre financing for Berlin

Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright has advised British multinational bank Standard Chartered and French international banking group Crédit Agricole on a €210 million (£183 million) development facility for Virtus Data Centres, a UK data centre owner-operator providing colocation services across the region.
The facility will finance the development of a 19,000m² data centre campus in Marienpark, Berlin. Once fully operational, the campus will deliver 57.6MW of IT capacity to meet the needs of hyperscale, government, and enterprise customers.
The multi-disciplinary Norton Rose Fulbright team was led by London-based partners Jennie Dorsaint and Jonathan Crookes, and included partners Veit Sahlfeld (Hamburg), Holger Wolf (Frankfurt), Simon Weppner (Düsseldorf), Head of Real Estate Finance EMEA Sarah Cullen (London), counsels Michael-Alexander Volks (Hamburg) and Tobias Block (Hamburg), Senior Associate Anne-Sophie Wilhelmy (Frankfurt), and associates Symone Malcolm (London) and Jakob Kramer (Hamburg).
Jonathan Crookes comments, “This financing is a landmark transaction, representing a significant investment in Germany’s rapidly growing digital infrastructure market. The deal showcases not only the breadth of our cross-border network but also the depth of our capability in the sector.”