New CEO of Telefónica Tech UK&I named

Author: Joe Peck

Telefónica Tech UK&I, the UK and Ireland arm of Telefónica’s technology services division that provides cybersecurity, cloud, IoT, and digital transformation services, has announced the appointment of Martyn Bullerwell as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Martyn joined Telefónica Tech through the acquisition of the company he founded and has since served as Vice President of the Data & AI Practice.

With extensive experience in technology leadership and a track record in scaling businesses, the company believes he is well positioned to head its next phase of growth in the UK and Ireland.

Prior to joining Telefónica Tech, Martyn built and grew his own technology business, developing skills across data, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation. Since becoming part of Telefónica Tech, he has played a key role in expanding the company’s capabilities in these strategic areas.

This appointment follows the decision by Mark Gorton to step down as CEO after six years with Telefónica Tech UK&I, three of them in the top role.

Mark initially joined as Vice President of Sales and Marketing and was a figure in the transformation of the business following its acquisition by Telefónica Tech in 2021, as well as in the integration of Incremental Group in 2022.

Commenting on his appointment, Martyn states, “I am excited to take on this role and to build on the strong foundation laid by Mark and the leadership team. We will continue to focus on delivering value for our customers and driving sustainable growth in our markets.”

This appointment comes at a time of reported growth for Telefónica Tech UK&I. In March 2025, the company opened its new headquarters in London at 20 Fenchurch Street, designed as a hub for innovation, collaboration, and engagement with customers and partners.

