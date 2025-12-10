Sabey’s Manhattan facility becomes AI inference hub

Author: Joe Peck

Sabey Data Centers, a data centre developer, owner, and operator, has said that its New York City facility at 375 Pearl Street is becoming a hub for organisations running advanced AI inference workloads.

The facility, known as SDC Manhattan, offers dense connectivity, scalable power, and flexible cooling infrastructure designed to host latency-sensitive, high-throughput systems.

As enterprises move from training to deployment, inference infrastructure has become critical for delivering real-time AI applications across industries.

Tim Mirick, President of Sabey Data Centers, says, “The future of AI isn’t just about training; it’s about delivering intelligence at scale. Our Manhattan facility places that capability at the edge of one of the world’s largest and most connected markets.

“That’s an enormous advantage for inference models powering everything from financial services to media to healthcare.”

Location and infrastructure

Located within walking distance of Wall Street and major carrier hotels, SDC Manhattan is among the few colocation providers in Manhattan with available power. The facility has nearly one megawatt of turnkey power available and seven megawatts of utility power across two powered shell spaces.

The site provides access to numerous network providers as well as low-latency connectivity to major cloud on-ramps and enterprises across the Northeast.

Sabey says it offers organisations the ability to deploy inference clusters close to their users, reducing response times and enabling real-time decision-making.

The facility’s liquid-cooling-ready infrastructure supports hybrid cooling configurations to accommodate GPUs and custom accelerators.

