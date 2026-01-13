NorthC to build new data centre in Geneva

Author: Joe Peck

NorthC Group, a data centre operator in Northwest Europe, will begin construction of a new data centre in Geneva, Switzerland in Q1 of this year. The new facility will be built at The Hive campus, a technology park just outside Geneva.

This will be NorthC’s sixth data centre in Switzerland, in addition to its existing data centres in Biel (Bern), Winterthur (Zurich) and Münchenstein (Basel), as well as the recently announced and yet-to-be-built data centre on the uptownBasel campus in Arlesheim (Basel).

The total IT capacity will be 4.5 MW, delivered in phases of 1.5 MW, and the data centre will have a total floor area of 5,400 m², with construction expected to be completed by Q2 2028.

NorthC says it will prioritise sustainability in constructing the new data centre “by implementing innovative technologies.” The facility will use 100% green power, consistent with all of NorthC’s data centres, and its cooling system will require no water.

Additionally, backup generators will operate on HVO100, a fossil-free fuel made from renewable materials such as vegetable oils and waste fats.

Designed for AI

The new data centre will be designed to support emerging technologies (such as inference applications) through direct-to-chip (D2C) liquid cooling, which dissipates heat from computer chips more efficiently than traditional methods.

Alexandra Schless, CEO of NorthC Group, comments, “Geneva is an important commercial and economic hub in Switzerland, alongside the Basel and Zurich regions. Demand for digital services – and, consequently, for data centre capacity – is growing rapidly.

“This makes Geneva a logical location for NorthC to build a new data centre. The proximity to the renowned scientific research centre, CERN, also offers new opportunities for collaboration in scientific research and innovation, including AI.”

Modular design and readiness for residual heat exchange

The new Geneva data centre will be built according to NorthC’s standard blueprint design, which is based on modular construction, meaning additional modules can be added and activated as demand increases. This approach often results in more efficient energy consumption and enables rapid scaling.

The data centre will also have a direct, high-speed data connection to NorthC’s other locations in Switzerland, providing customers in the region with fast access to services running at other locations.

The construction, led by HIAG, a Swiss real estate developer, aims to ensure that the Geneva data centre is designed with sustainability at its core. Like almost all of NorthC’s data centres, the Geneva facility will be prepared to support the exchange of residual heat.

At The Hive campus, where the data centre is being built, this heat will be used to supply nearby buildings. The facility is also being prepared for a potential future connection to the district heating network operated by the local energy company.

