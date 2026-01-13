Integral triples capacity at Equinix SG1

Author: Joe Peck

Integral, a currency technology provider to the financial markets, has tripled the size of its presence at the Equinix SG1 data centre in Singapore to accommodate reported soaring regional demand.

The company is also leveraging digital infrastructure company Equinix’s software-defined interconnection, Equinix Fabric, to establish private and direct connections to cloud services providers, as well as key partners and customers.

This expansion comes amid increased transaction volumes and system load, with Integral now processing over one million tickets daily at Equinix SG1.

Equinix operates a global network of over 270 International Business Exchange (IBX) facilities, providing infrastructure for advanced connectivity and colocation.

Connecting clients in Asia-Pacific

Integral’s SG1 data facility is employed to service clients not only based in Singapore, but across the Asia-Pacific. The news is directly correlated with the company’s growth in the region, with numerous client partnerships established in the past year.

To service this expanding client base, Integral says it is committed to ongoing investment in infrastructure which “supports scalability, reliability, and optimal efficiency.”

Data is a crucial element of this dynamic and underpins the decision to triple infrastructure footprint at the SG1 data facility. The expansion aims to enable Integral to manage the increase in transaction volumes without a decline in speed or performance.

Alongside Singapore (SG1), Integral also operates infrastructure within Equinix data centers in New York (NY4), Tokyo (TY4), and London (LD3).

Yee May Leong, Managing Director, Singapore at Equinix, comments, “We are thrilled to support Integral in their significant expansion in SG1. This growth not only reflects Integral’s commitment to meeting the soaring demand in the financial markets, but also underscores the trust they place in Equinix as a strategic partner.

“Our robust finance ecosystem, combined with our global footprint and seamless access to leading cloud service providers, empowers Integral to deliver unparalleled performance and reliability to their clients across the Asia-Pacific region.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration and enabling Integral to thrive in this dynamic landscape.”

Harpal Sandhu, CEO of Integral, adds, “For over three decades, Integral has remained resolute in its support of the growing institutional and retail trading landscape across APAC, increasing our established customer base and strengthening the local liquidity ecosystem.

“Singapore has been a key market for accelerating our regional presence, and the expansion of our SG1 data facility represents our commitment to ensuring our clients have access to the most sophisticated and agile cloud-based infrastructure possible.”