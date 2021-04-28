Brother UK has launched a new all-in-one label printing solution for network infrastructure and cable identification in a move to help installers and engineers to work compliantly.

The PT-E550WNIVP portable Wi-Fi label printer is designed for network installers working in the field to produce compliant, durable labels for cabling and equipment.

The new model creates long-lasting labels that comply with ANSI TIA-606-C or ISO/IEC 14763-2 identification standards – the industry standard for datacom cables.

The standards stipulate that labelling must be easily read and consistent across locations, while being capable of surviving for the life of the component labelled. Cables, connecting hardware, racks, cabinets, ports, firestops and telecommunications spaces should all be labelled under the standard.

Aaron Hopkinson, product manager at Brother UK, says: “We’re seeing growing numbers of network installers switching from handwritten labels to using mobile printing technology as it gives them the confidence that their labels will be long-lasting and compliant with key industry standards.

“The PT-E550WNIVP and our Pro Tape range represent a complete solution for the network infrastructure sector that is ready for action, straight out of the box. It’s quick, reliable, durable and extremely versatile, making easy work of accurate labelling for network engineers in the field and ensuring their work complies with building regulations.

“Kit like this helps engineers to create professional-looking, compliant labels in no time, making life easier on site.”

Brother UK’s specialist Pro Tape range of strong adhesive, flexible ID, self-laminating and tamper evident security labels has also been expanded with a set of new tapes to complement the new printer.

The full package for network installers includes the PT-E550WNIVP label printer, 24mm black on white self-laminating and 9mm black on white strong adhesive tape cassettes, an AC adapter and rechargeable battery, all contained in a carry case.

The PT-E550WNIVP is compatible with Windows and Apple devices including smartphones via Brother’s iLink&Label and Mobile Cable Label Tool apps, which enables users to quickly transfer text to the printer for fast, accurate labelling.

The Mobile Cable Label Tool app includes templates for cable, patch panel, faceplate and network equipment identification, dramatically speeding up the creation of labels and reducing mistakes and can also be used to create fully-customised labels. The devices are also compatible with cable test management programme LinkWare Live.

To download the free Brother apps, visit www.brother.eu/E550Wapps