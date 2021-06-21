Cardiff University is set to implement smart out-of-band with the Lighthouse Central Management System (CMS) from Opengear.

Cardiff University was looking to implement a robust and resilient out-of-band management solution, together with wanting to access ongoing managed services and support. The University conducted an OJEU competitive dialogue process and worked with prospective partners to develop a high level network design. The process of developing the design led to the creation of mandatory requirements for the out-of-band management system that was to be chosen as part of it.

Lighthouse, in conjunction with Opengear’s IM7200-LR Infrastructure Manager system with 4G access (which is now enrolled in the University’s data centre) met all the required quality criteria – and the University decided to implement them. It knew the new systems, as deployed by Circle, would strengthen the resilience, robustness and security of its network infrastructure as well as providing a Smart Out-of-Band connection to its network devices, managed via a secure remote link.

Bob Dew, Senior Manager Infrastructure, Cardiff University, says: “It was key that the network solution delivered high performance and high availability, and also had strong resilience characteristics. It was imperative that it provided 24/7×365 access both to us and Circle, to all physical ‘out of band’ management interfaces on all core components to perform any core component device management or to troubleshoot any component’s management function outside of any ‘in band’ methods.

“It was also crucial,” Bob continues, “that it could do all that regardless of the status of the production network and internet links. The Opengear solutions, as delivered by Circle, fit the bill in every respect.”

In its role as a managed services provider (MSP), Circle, which has a direct contract in place with Cardiff University, will deliver and implement Opengear’s Network Resilience platform with Lighthouse and IM7200-LR at the university as part of a wider IT systems deployment. Once the implementation process is complete, Circle will deliver ongoing support to the Opengear solutions as part of a provision of managed IT services to the University in which it will work closely with the University’s own in-house team.

According to Bob: “Lighthouse is fundamental to the successful operation of our joint support capability, underpinned by the 24/7×365 NOC. Lighthouse will allow specific use cases including being able to power cycle any managed core components covered; provide secure and authenticated access from both the University’s campus and offsite; and securely record access to the out-of-band management solution.