Huawei showcases industrial intelligence at MWC 2026

Author: Joe Peck

During MWC Barcelona 2026, Chinese multinational technology company Huawei released 115 industrial intelligence showcases, together with its customers, during Industrial Digital and Intelligent Transformation Summit 2026.

The summit, titled ‘Advancing Industrial All Intelligence’, was held by Huawei to explore new practices in industrial intelligence with its customers, partners, and peers. The company also announced the launch of upgrades to its SHAPE 2.0 partner framework.

In addition, Huawei showcased 22 new industrial intelligence solutions with partners for the electric power, manufacturing and retail, finance, transportation, oil and gas, ISP, media, public service, and smart city sectors.

Huawei proposed the ACT Pathway: A replicable intelligence framework

AI technologies have advanced rapidly over the last year, with reasoning models and agentic workflows both maturing and physical AI beginning to truly take off. This has allowed AI tools to begin entering core production scenarios and helped applications move from pilots to large-scale use. AI agents can now better understand and interact with the physical world, being capable of making decisions independently.

With this in mind, Huawei has introduced the ACT Pathway, which has been developed during its collaboration with global customers over the past few years.

Three key steps specified in the ACT framework were mandatory for achieving comprehensive industrial intelligence:

The first step is “assessing high-value scenarios”. So far, Huawei has helped customers identify over 1,000 core production scenarios where AI can play a big role.

The second step is “calibrating AI models with high-quality vertical data”. Huawei has built a six-layer AI security framework to ensure every stage of the AI lifecycle is secure and trustworthy.

The third step is “transforming business operations with AI talent”. Talent that understands both industry and AI are needed. Huawei does this by focusing on four areas, including hands-on practice programs, CANN open-source communities, vertical industry communities on Huawei Cloud, and ICT Academies.

Huawei worked with customers to release global industrial intelligence showcases

During the summit, a number of Huawei’s customers joined on stage to help launch 115 global showcases for industrial intelligence, including executives from Eskom, Shandong Port Group, Converge ICT, HM Hospitales, and PetroChina (Beijing)’s Digital Intelligent Research Institute, CNPC, providing reference for organisations of various sectors to embark on their journey towards intelligence.

MWC Barcelona 2026 is being held from 2 March to 5 March in Barcelona, Spain. During the event, Huawei is showcasing its latest products and solutions at Stand 1H50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1.

