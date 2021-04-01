As part of its 2021 Cyber Protection Week activities, Acronis has unveiled a new, no-cost version of Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, its award-winning service provider solution. The new licencing makes it more profitable for service providers to design and offer a comprehensive cyber protection services portfolio with little to no upfront costs.



With the announcement, the company’s current Acronis Cyber Backup Cloud will be extended with cyber protection capabilities – including the company’s best-of-breed backup, award-winning anti-malware, and protection management – and renamed Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud.



“Using separate tools to address different IT requirements and counter cyberthreats is a complicated, inefficient, and costly way for service providers to operate,” says Serguei “SB” Beloussov, Founder and CEO of Acronis. “By unifying data protection, cybersecurity, and protecition management in one, any service provider can eliminate the complexity and management headaches while improving security. With this new licensing model for Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, our partners can deliver superior cyber protection services to their clients at little to no upfront cost.”



Featuring a set of essential cyber protection capabilities included at no cost or on a pay-as-you-go basis, the new version of Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud enables MSPs to build services at little to no upfront expense, ensuring 100% coverage of clients’ workloads with cyber protection.



MSPs can also expand their service portfolio to meet client requirements and market demand with advanced protection packs that extend their capabilities. By adding advanced protection packs such as Advanced Backup, Advanced Security, Advanced Disaster Recovery, and Advanced Management onto of Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, MSPs gain the flexibility to expand and customise their services to deliver the optimum level of cyber protection for each client and every workload.



Installed with one agent and managed through one console, the centralised management of Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud ensures MSPs can fully protect their clients without having to juggle multiple solutions. A single pane of glass provides the visibility and control needed to deliver comprehensive cyber protection – from creating local and cloud-based backups to stopping zero-day malware attacks with advanced AI-based anti-malware and antivirus defenses that are VB100 certified.



“Acronis’ new licensing model is simplified and their pricing is only getting better for the feature set that Acronis provides on a single agent,” comments Matt Couch, UIT Project Engineer at Fisher’s Technology. “Additionally, the onboarding webinar was easy to follow and I feel confident that Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud provides our clients with the most cost-effective and secure solution on the market.”



Proving the power of integration

The announcement comes as Acronis announced the findings of its annual 2021 Cyber Protection Week survey, which surveyed 4,400 IT users and IT professionals from around the world. One of the key findings was that more solutions does not mean more protection – 80% of organisations now run as many as 10 solutions simultaneously for their data protection and cybersecurity needs, yet more than half of those organisations suffered unexpected downtime last year because of data loss.



Acronis has long recognised the cost, efficiency, and security challenges that arise from deploying multiple solutions, which is why the company pioneered the field of cyber protection, integrating cutting-edge cybersecurity, best-of-breed backup, and protection management in a single solution. To ensure service providers can build their cyber protection service easily, efficiently, securely, and profitably, Acronis’ new licensing model is effective March 31.