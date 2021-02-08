Acronis has announced a new partnership with EveryCloud, a British distributor and email security vendor, designed to empower their customers with Acronis’ innovative cyber protection solutions. EveryCloud will now be able to deliver Acronis’ comprehensive range of cyber protection solutions to its businesses and customers, including backup, disaster recovery, AI-enhanced anti-malware, endpoint security and management tools, file sync and share, and blockchain-based file notarisation and e-signature services – all of which are managed via a single console.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Acronis to provide our customers access to Acronis Cyber Protection Solutions and provide backup and anti-malware protection for their data wherever it may be – in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment,” says Paul Richards, Director of Technology at EveryCloud. “We are confident that Acronis’ cloud-based solutions will help our customers improve security, avoid downtime, eliminate complexity, and reduce costs whilst protecting their data.”



Organisations of all sizes are undergoing a digital transformation. They increasingly rely on cloud-based services to power their remote workers and, as a result, they are being forced to rethink their approach to data protection and cybersecurity. Ensuring the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security of their business-critical data, applications, and systems – what Acronis calls the Five Vectors of Cyber Protection – is now mission-critical.



Importance of cyber protection

By offering the integrated approach of Acronis Cyber Protection Solutions, EveryCloud can help its customers increase their security posture while minimising the complexity of managing the protection of their workloads, endpoints, and infrastructure. As a result, their organisation can remain productive and protected.



“EveryCloud is a perfect partner because they understand the importance of cyber protection. They know the importance of data in today’s world and how this data is at risk from multiple threats,” says Ronan McCurtin, VP Northern Europe at Acronis. “Our cloud-based cyber protection solutions offer a unique, AI-enhanced integration of data protection and cybersecurity, from a single agent, managed from a single pane of glass. With the ease of use and subscription-based pricing, EveryCloud can easily generate new customers and earn additional revenue with a service they control.”



Comprehensive cyber protection solutions

Among the cloud-based cyber protection solutions now available through EveryCloud are: