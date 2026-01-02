Duos Edge AI expands US edge data centres

Author: Joe Peck

Duos Technologies Group, through its subsidiary Duos Edge AI, a provider of edge data centre (EDC) systems, has expanded its EDC footprint in Texas and entered the Illinois market, serving the Greater Chicago area.

The company reports continued deployments across several Texas locations and that the Illinois site represents its first installation in the Midwest.

Duos Edge AI says further sites are planned as part of a broader geographic expansion.

Texas and Midwest deployments

In Texas, Duos Edge AI has added two edge data centres in Lubbock to support carrier neutral requirements. The company has also deployed sites supporting education, healthcare, and service providers in Amarillo, Victoria, Waco, Dumas, and Corpus Christi.

The Illinois deployment is located in the Greater Chicagoland area and is described as the first of multiple planned installations in the Midwest.

According to the company, the Lubbock sites are intended to address service provider demand, while the broader Texas portfolio supports a range of public and private sector use cases.

Duos Edge AI’s modular edge data centres include security controls aligned with SOC 2 Type II certification under AICPA standards. The company also references its patented modular data centre entryway design, which is intended to protect equipment in controlled environments.

Commenting on the expansion, Doug Recker, President of Duos and founder of Duos Edge AI, says, “Expanding within Texas and into the Illinois market is a meaningful milestone that reflects both execution discipline and rising demand for our Edge Data Center.

“We are building a scalable, repeatable deployment model that supports education, carriers, and enterprises with secure, low-latency infrastructure.

“These expansions align with our growth strategy and reinforce our confidence in continued momentum as we execute against our long-term guidance.”

Duos Edge AI states that it plans to expand into additional US states, focusing on carrier neutral facilities that support localised compute and edge infrastructure requirements in a range of markets.

