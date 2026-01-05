PFlow highlights VRC use in data centres

Author: Joe Peck

PFlow Industries, a US manufacturer of vertical reciprocating conveyor (VRC) technology, has highlighted the use of VRCs within data centre environments, focusing on its M Series and F Series systems.

VRCs are typically incorporated during the design phase of a facility to support vertical movement of equipment and materials.

PFlow states that, compared with conventional lifting approaches, VRCs can be integrated with automated material handling systems and used for intermittent or continuous operation, with routine maintenance requirements kept relatively low.

M Series and F Series applications

The PFlow M Series 2-Post Mechanical Material Lift is designed for higher-cycle environments where frequent vertical movement of equipment is required.

The company says the system can handle loads of up to 10,000lb (4,536kg) and operate across multiple floor levels. Standard travel speed is stated as 25 feet (7.62 metres) per minute, with higher speeds available depending on configuration.

The M Series is designed for use for transporting items such as servers, racks, and other technical equipment, with safety features intended to support controlled movement and equipment protection.

The PFlow F Series 4-Post Mechanical VRC is positioned for heavier loads and larger equipment. The standard lifting capacity is up to 50,000lb (22,680kg), with higher capacities available through customisation.

The design allows loading and unloading from all four sides and is intended to accommodate oversized infrastructure, including battery systems and large server assemblies.

PFlow says the F Series is engineered for high-cycle operation and flexible traffic patterns within facilities.

The company adds that its VRCs are designed as permanent infrastructure elements within buildings rather than standalone equipment. It states that all systems are engineered to meet ASME B20.1 conveyor requirements and are intended for continuous operation in environments where uptime is critical.

Dan Hext, National Sales Director at PFlow Industries, comments, “Every industry is under cost and compliance pressure. Our VRCs help facility operators achieve maximum throughput and efficiency while maintaining the highest levels of safety.”