ZincFive expands global reach with EMEA warehouse

Author: Joe Peck

ZincFive, a world leader in nickel-zinc (NiZn) battery-based solutions for immediate power applications, today announced a major milestone in its global growth strategy with the establishment of a new warehouse and service depot in Europe. The facility, operated in collaboration with Akkuteam Energietechnik GmBH, will support delivery of ZincFive batteries and spare parts across the EMEA region and beyond.

This certified customs warehouse enables transit of batteries and components through Europe, streamlining exports to non-EU countries such as those in the Middle East. It also aims to advance ZincFive’s sustainability goals by reducing shipping-related emissions and improving logistics efficiency.

The move comes in response to accelerating international demand for ZincFive’s nickel-zinc technology. With many European installations still relying on legacy lead-acid systems, there is a growing appetite for safer, more sustainable, and high-performance alternatives.

“This is more than a logistical move – it’s a signal of our long-term commitment to the EMEA market,” says ZincFive CEO Tim Hysell. “Our values of innovation, sustainability, and reliability are mirrored in this new partnership. With a facility designed for efficient, environmentally responsible battery logistics, we’re not just expanding our footprint – we’re doing it the right way. We’re investing where demand is real and growing – this isn’t speculative; it’s a response to the strong pull we’re seeing from European and Middle Eastern markets.”

Akkuteam, a family-run company with a 25-year history in backup power solutions, brings expertise in battery storage and handling, operating with a focus on quality and environmental stewardship.

Power demand is rising across sectors – and especially in data centres, including the fast-emerging AI segment. ZincFive’s patented nickel-zinc chemistry seeks to deliver safe, sustainable, and high-performance energy storage and to challenge the dominance of lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries. The ZincFive BC Series UPS Battery Cabinets – including the latest BC 2–500 and BC 2–300X models – were developed with the aim to offer an industry-leading footprint while delivering greater power to meet the escalating demands of modern infrastructure.

