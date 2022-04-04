virtualDCS has appointed Keith Moore as Sales Manager to drive the company’s channel-first strategy.

Keith brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team, with an impressive track record and more than 20 years experience working in business development in the IT industry.

In his new role, Keith will head up the company’s sales team to continue expanding the number of IT partners and MSPs currently benefiting from using virtualDCS’s specialist infrastructure and disaster recovery services in their customer base.

This latest appointment follows virtualDCS appointing technology expert, Dave Helm, as a non-executive Director last year, and due to increased demand, the company is now planning to grow its sales team further over the coming months.

Richard May, Managing Director at virtualDCS, says: “For the last decade, virtualDCS has created a range of market-leading data protection solutions, enhancing Veeam technology, such as CloudCover 365.

“These solutions have been designed for the channel and are extremely successful. As Veeam’s only UK channel-first VCSP partner we are continually growing our customer base of service providers and IT partners that want innovative, easily managed, and ready to deliver cloud-based backup services that they can sell to their customers.

“Today our biggest successes are seen through our partners and as a result, our channel-first strategy is now our key focus. This is where Keith’s new role will be primarily centred, as he helps to build lasting, productive partnerships, based on mutual benefits.”

Keith concludes: “As a top Veeam partner, and a specialist in data protection and infrastructure, virtualDCS has an unmatched and compelling service, so it makes sense for MSPs to utilise our niche services and take advantage of our expert technical teams and support. This makes this role an exciting opportunity, as we partner with other industry leaders that want to significantly enhance and widen their service portfolio.”