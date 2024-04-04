Pure Storage has announced Joao Silva as Vice President of Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America. Based in the UK, Joao will oversee all aspects of sales, grow market share and help customers modernise their data and storage management infrastructure.

With over three decades of experience in the storage industry, of which 11 years at Pure Storage, Joao is well-positioned to deliver the next level of growth in EMEA and Latin America. His extensive hands-on knowledge of meeting customer needs and of leading and inspiring expanding teams, will help him deliver on Pure Storage’s plan for EMEA and Latin America.

“I’m delighted that Joao is assuming the region’s leadership. His customer-centric approach, deep experience in the technology sector and ability to lead teams will help us deliver our platform and drive business outcomes for more customers in EMEA and Latin America,” says Dan FitzSimons, Chief Revenue Officer, Pure Storage.

“I’m deeply honoured and privileged to lead Pure Storage in EMEA and Latin America. Pure’s highly unified portfolio is helping our customers solve some of the most challenging infrastructure problems of our times. I can’t wait to continue helping our customers modernise their businesses while building the momentum in the region,” says Joao Silva, Vice President, Pure Storage EMEA and Latin America.

“IDC sees that Pure Storage in EMEA has been steadily gaining market share over the past three years, driven by consistently positive feedback from customers who are transforming data storage from highly fragmented solutions to a unified platform. Organisations prioritise features such as ease of data management, sustainability requirements, high level of security and scalability, according to IDC surveys, all of which are effectively addressed by Pure Storage’s product portfolio,” says Pavel Roland, Senior Research Director at IDC.