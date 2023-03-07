Vertiv will unveil its newest products and solutions at Data Centre World on 8-9 March at ExCeL London. Vertiv will be presenting the latest advancements in power, cooling, and IT infrastructure solutions for data centres at the VIP Lounge, offering visitors the opportunity to learn from its team of experts and experience its innovative technology, first-hand.

Visitors to the event will be able to see a demo of the new Vertiv XR app, which allows data centre operators, IT managers and channel partners to use virtual reality technology to visualise Vertiv products in the location they would occupy in any given facility. The virtual representation aids today’s data centre decision-makers by enabling them to better understand how the infrastructure supports their compute and impacts their physical footprint.

In addition to networking opportunities, Vertiv will be presenting four informative sessions over two days, covering topics such as dynamic power, infrastructure optimisation, low voltage power transmission and liquid cooling innovations. Details of the sessions can be found below.

Alex Brew, Regional Director, Northern Europe at Vertiv, says, “We are excited to talk to conference attendees about the latest in energy efficient technologies for edge and enterprise data centres, including liquid cooling, chilled water cooling, and prefabricated modular solutions. These technologies can also be explored virtually in the Vertiv XR app.”

Vertiv’s presentations at Data Centre World are:

8 March:

Vertiv Dynamic Power and New Technology – presented by Russell Bulley, Senior Application Engineer, at 11:00 in the Energy Efficiency, Cost Management and DCIM Theatre.

How to Optimise Infrastructure and Management in White Space for Any Type of Data Centre – presented by Slawomir Dziedziula, Director of Application Engineers EMEA, at 12:00 in the Facilities and Critical Equipment Theatre.

9 March:

Low Voltage Power Transmission via Busbar – presentation by Russell Bulley, Senior Application Engineer, at 11:30 in the Energy Efficiency, Cost Management and DCIM Theatre.