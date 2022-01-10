Stellium Data Centres is delighted to announce a strategic sales appointment in line with the company’s ongoing commitment and growth strategy in England.

Adrian Kennedy has been appointed Sales Manager at Stellium for South of England, joining from data centre and IT recovery services company Sungard Availability Services where he has spent the last 19 years in data centre infrastructure, cloud computing, disaster recovery and workplace recovery commercial account management, driving growth with large clients. With his extensive sales experience, Adrian brings the knowledge to help Stellium develop opportunities that will meet the growing demand for high-performance data centre and network services by UK businesses.

Gerry Murray, chief commercial officer at Stellium, comments: “I am delighted to be welcoming Adrian to Stellium Data Centres. By investing in our team and differentiating ourselves through recruiting the best talent, Stellium ensures the right foundations are in place to deliver on our vision of being at the core of the UKs critical national infrastructure as the UK’s leading provider of high-performance data centre and connectivity services. This key appointment supports the company’s next phase of growth and development for businesses in the south of England.”

Adrian Kennedy comments: “I’m delighted to be joining the team at Stellium Data Centres and believe that our industry leading data centre and connectivity solutions, along with the expertise of our highly experienced technical team, offers businesses in the south of England a scalable, resilient and highly-efficient home for their digital infrastructure north of London.”

Stellium and its inhouse Internet Exchange NCL-IX has recently formed a connectivity partnership with the London Internet Exchange (LINX). The partnership will see LINX and NCL-IX provide networks at any of the locations access to the other via a trusted and redundant carrier BSO Networks.