Southampton FC has officially announced its renewed partnership with Acronis and Tailor Made Technologies (TMT). Under the agreement, TMT will be providing the team with a full suite of Acronis cyber protection solutions to protect the team’s data assets and optimise data workflow, facilitating the team to perform at its best both on and off the pitch.

Southampton Football Club is a professional football club that plays in the EFL Championship, the second tier of English football. The club chose Acronis Cyber Protect because it provides fast and reliable backup, AI-based anti-malware, and is accessible from a single intuitive console. While using a patchwork of five-star solutions for separate aspects of cyber security will still leave gaps in a system’s defences, Acronis integrated approach ensures such gaps are eliminated, delivering superior resiliency for organisations like Southampton FC.

Director of IT, Huw Fielding, comments, “Southampton FC takes cyber protection very seriously. Global organisations like ours often come under fire from cyber attacks targeting our sensitive data, including information on thousands of fans. Protecting the data we have been entrusted with is a significant priority for us, and we have the utmost confidence that Acronis solution, delivered by Tailor Made Technologies will help us do so.

Acronis solutions are developed based on the Five Vectors of Cyber Protection— Safety, Accessibility, Privacy, Authenticity, and Security (SAPAS). This means that it is designed to provide the highest level of security possible and ensure that data is easily accessible to those with authorised permission, and that it is both authentic and tamper-free. While security and accessibility are often considered polarised concepts in data security, it proves that you can have the best of both worlds.

Building on its existing partnerships with both Acronis and Southampton FC, the solution will be delivered by TMT as the official Acronis delivery partner. As experts in managed IT, cyber security, and communication solutions, TMT brings a wealth of experience from over 29 years of providing managed technologies that power SMEs to achieve their business goals.

Darren Scott-Healey, CEO at TMT, says, “As CEO of TMT and a lifelong Saints fan, I am thrilled to announce our partnership with Southampton FC as their Acronis CyberFit Partner. We are excited to work alongside the club to meet their cyber security needs with the most innovative managed solutions. This partnership is a great opportunity for us to leverage our industry leading expertise, local focus, and technical support to help Southampton FC defend its operations, enhance its performance and push for promotion.”

“We are proud to be renewing our partnership with Southampton FC, one of the best known and liked clubs in English football. We are thankful that the team shares our vision and passion for cyber protection, and we are excited to work with TMT who will deliver our first-class cyber protection solutions to protect the workloads of the club,” adds Ronan McCurtin, Vice President of Sales Europe, Turkey and Israel at Acronis.

