Schneider Electric has partnered with Sustainable Ventures, the UK’s leading cleantech hub, to find the open technologies and solutions that have the biggest impact on energy usage.

Energy sits at the heart of decarbonisation. Currently efforts largely focus on the electrification of transport and heating in homes, as well as increasing the share of renewable energy generation. However, Net Zero 2050 is impossible without proper insight, coordination, and planning across the energy ecosystem. Open Energy unpins this, improving data accessibility, visibility, and governance with early development of technologies and solutions that respond to core objectives and leverage the move towards data and digitalisation.

Following on from the success of Schneider Electric’s 2020 Net Zero Home Programme, the Open Energy Programme has been created to find the most innovative, cutting edge technologies that can successfully leverage Schneider’s unique position as a key player in the market. It offers start-ups and scale-ups the opportunity to work with and progress to commercial contract with the world’s leading provider of energy management and automation services.

From the 10th May to 9th June 2021, companies in any sector can apply to undertake trials and proof of concepts using their innovations with Schneider Electric. Shortlisted applicants will be invited to attend a pitch day on the 29th of June, with the programme commencing on the 2nd of August. The four-month programme will be split into two streams, established companies (over two years old), and new innovations (below two years old).

“As 2050 draws closer, we understand the critical need for Open Energy systems. This competition has been designed to develop and go-to market with the best innovative solutions as quickly as possible,” says Katie Mills, Head of Innovation at Schneider Electric.

“Decarbonisation effects all aspects of the economy, transport, business and our homes. To meet the net zero targets, we must become smarter, better connected and more efficient. Fundamentally, we must have a better understanding of how our energy is used across sectors to drive sustainability. Schneider Electric’s business is based on this principle – we want to work with cutting edge innovators to make this vision a reality.”

Arsha Branson, Head of Innovation Services at Sustainable Ventures comments, “This programme represents a unique opportunity for innovators and scale-ups. By the end of 2021, they could be working with one of the largest players in the energy sector to achieve rapid scale-up and mass-market deployment. Three companies selected on the 2020 Net Zero Home Programme have progressed to commercial contract, namely a paid integration with Schneider Electric’s Wiser solution. We are looking to replicate this success, accelerating solution development and improving sustainability.”

Finalist in the 2020 the Net Zero Programme, Nick Woolley, CEO and co-founder of ev.energy comments, “it’s been a pleasure working with Sustainable Ventures and Schneider Electric on the Net Zero Home programme.

The teams have been fantastic, and we’ve enjoyed collaborating with organisations who share our mission to decarbonise transport. The Schneider partnership has already helped ev.energy to grow globally, and we’re excited about what we can both deliver through our collaboration in the years ahead.”