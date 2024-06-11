Scality, a global provider of cyber-resilient storage for the AI era, today announced a large-scale deployment of its RING distributed file and object storage solution to optimise and accelerate the data lifecycle for high-throughput genomics sequencing laboratory, SeqOIA Médecine Génomique.

This is the most recent in a series of deployments where RING is leveraged as a foundational analytics and AI data lake repository for organisations in healthcare, financial services and travel services across the globe.

Selected as part of the France Médecine Génomique 2025 (French Genomic Medicine Plan), SeqOIA is one of two national laboratories integrating whole genome sequencing into the French healthcare system to benefit patients with rare diseases and cancer.

SeqOIA adopted Scality RING to aggregate petabyte-scale genetics data used to better characterise pathologies, as well as guide genetic counselling and patient treatment. RING grants SeqOIA biologists efficient access from thousands of compute nodes to nearly 10 petabytes of data throughout its lifecycle, spanning from lab data to processed data, at accelerated speeds and a cost three to five times lower than that of all-flash file storage.

“RING is the repository for 90% of our genomics data pipeline, and we see a need for continued growth on it for years to come,” says Alban Lermine, IS and Bioinformatics Director of SeqOIA.

“In collaboration with Scality, we have solved our analytics processing needs through a two-tier storage solution, with all-flash access of temporary hot data sets and long-term persistent storage in RING. We trust RING to protect the petabytes of mission-critical data that enable us to carry out our mission of improving care for patients suffering from cancer and other diseases.”

Scality RING powers AI data lakes for other data-intensive industries. One of the largest publicly held personal line insurance providers in the US chose RING as the preferred AI-data lake repository for insurance analytics claim processing. The provider chose RING to replace its HDFS (Hadoop File System), and the customer has since realised three times improved space efficiency and cost savings, with higher-availability through a multi-site RING deployment to support site failover.

Meanwhile, a multinational IT services company whose technology fuels the global travel and tourism industry is using Scality RING to power its core data lake. RING supports one petabyte of new log data ingested each day to maintain a 14-day rotating data lake. This requires RING to purge (delete) the oldest petabyte each day, while simultaneously supporting tens of gigabytes per second (GB/s) read access for analysis from a cluster of Splunk indexers.

For data lake deployments, these organisations require trusted and proven solutions with a long-term track record of delivering performance and data protection at petabyte-scale. For AI workload processing, they pair RING repositories in an intelligent tiered manner with all-flash file systems, as well as leading AI tools and analytics applications, including Weka.io, HPE Pachyderm, Cribl, Cloudera, Splunk, Elastic, Dremio, Starburst and more.

With strategic partners like HPE and HPE GreenLake, Scality has the ability to deliver managed AI data lakes.

