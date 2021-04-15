Pure Storage announced its continued growth of its Pure as-a-Service subscription offerings. Throughout the last year, Pure saw increased customer adoption in every key market globally. In Q4 alone, new Pure as-a-Service customers included major clouds, financial institutions, hospitals, telecommunications companies, and more, including a customer with a Pure as-a-Service commitment of more than $10M. In total, Pure’s annual subscription services revenue, which includes Pure as-a-Service and Evergreen and makes up more than 30% of total revenues, exceeded $500M in FY21, representing 33% year-over-year growth.

Pure has continued to advance its subscription services platform, reducing complexity by eliminating additional licenses and support costs, and delivering new levels of transparency not seen before in the storage industry. Pure’s Service Catalog, introduced in Q4, mirrors a public cloud experience, with increased granularity, and lower entry points designed to easily scale. Now, customers can use the new Cost Calculator to estimate their Pure as-a-Service monthly cost, making it even simpler for customers to choose the right storage service level for each workload.

“Only Pure delivers a true enterprise class utility with flexible storage consumption; a cloud experience on premise; an easy path to move data to the cloud at any time; and aligns spend with actual consumption. As customers continue to face dynamic business demands, Pure as-a-Service delivers the flexibility, simplicity and reliability they need.” says Prakash Darji, VP and GM, Digital Technology Services Group, Pure Storage

“Pure’s vision of storage as code proved its worth during the pandemic, enabling our customers to scale storage capacity to stay in step with rapidly changing demands. With Pure as-a-Service, our customers could pay for the exact capacity they needed while still getting the same performance and availability they’d have in a traditional cloud desktop.” comments Robert Green, President, Co-Founder, and CTO, Dizzion

“Pure was the only supplier to offer us a flexible, innovative, and scalable offering with Pure as-a-Service, which was the deciding factor. We were won over by its fully opex model, consumption-based billing and short-term contracts.” adds Fabrice Joffre, Technical Director, Hopps

“We’ve found that with Pure as-a-Service we get all the benefits of a flexible consumption model without having to compromise on security.” concludes Jo Verstappen, Chief Executive Officer, Open Line.