Puppet has announced a new global channel partner programme for the company’s almost 200 worldwide channel partners that operate across 35 countries.

The new channel programme will be competency based, a new and innovative way of managing channel partners, which contrasts the traditional tiered revenue based approach. Puppet is expanding its way of thinking by focusing on partners with unique specialisations. Given the technical nature of Puppet’s products and the complex business challenges our customers solve, this competency-based approach will be mutually beneficial to both Puppet and our partners.

Additionally, Puppet is lowering the threshold for becoming a reseller partner and making it easier to maintain that status from year-to-year. This allows Puppet to expand their partner ecosystem and extend programme benefits to even more partners.

“This is a very exciting time for Puppet. Via our new competency-based programme, we are well equipped to expand our capabilities and meet channel partners with the insights and options they want and need,” says Paul Heywood, Chief Revenue Officer at Puppet. “We’re excited to set a strong foundation for the channel and soon offer new products that resonate across the pragmatic enterprise.”

“Automation is becoming increasingly important – not only for large companies but especially for small and medium-sized enterprises. Recurring tasks, as well as the lack of specialised personnel, can only be managed through automation,” says Sebastian Scheuring, Board Member and CEO of bitbone. “Our partnership with Puppet is essential for us and this new program unites us even closer.”

Puppet partners with some of the world’s largest companies and government institutions. As enterprises increasingly digitise their operations and adopt hybrid, multi-cloud strategies, they also introduce vulnerability and complexity into their IT infrastructure. Puppet and its channel partners help organisations prioritise the security and compliance of their ever-evolving IT real estate, safeguarding critical infrastructure and applications.

The business will continue to invest in the company’s various channel initiatives, including the upcoming launch of our new partner portal, co-marketing technology and Puppet’s learning management system. Via its ServiceNow integration capabilities, partners will also see increased value with this competency-based programme model. Puppet’s partner kickoff is slated for the first half of 2022.