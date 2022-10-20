IONOS and Fasthosts have opened a state-of-the-art data centre situated at Worcester Six Business Park. The data centre was officially opened during an event on 18 October 2022, hosted by the two companies in the presence of local stakeholders and guests.

The 43,708ft² unit comprises a cutting-edge 30,729ft² data centre and 12,978ft² of ancillary offices.

The data centre represents a £21M investment in the local Worcester community. It has been designed with a modular approach, with each module at the site fully independent and, technically speaking, a data centre in its own right. This provides the opportunity for expansion with three extra modules to support future growth.

Sustainability is at the forefront of the data centre, with a wide range of sustainable and energy-efficient features, including solar photovoltaic panels covering up to 10% of the energy use at the site. All necessary carbon used for the construction of the building envelope has been compensated.

The data centre is connected to the middle of the UK’s fibre figure of eight, linking the site directly to IONOS’ backbone network with an outside capacity of 3,000Gb/s per second. This strong fibre optic connectivity will help drive the latest technology in the region to support business growth, all whilst operating securely and sustainably.

Henning Kettler, Chief Technology Officer at IONOS, says: “IONOS understands that its UK customers feel more secure knowing their data is being safely stored in UK based data centres that are more easily accessible. As such, we are delighted to officially announce the opening of our new site in Worcester, which demonstrates our ongoing commitment to our customer’s needs, the UK market, and ongoing investment into infrastructure and jobs within the industry.

“Not only will the centre host one of the largest cloud platforms in Europe, but we’re incredibly proud of the features which have created the most modern, environmentally friendly IONOS data centre to date.

“We are looking forward to continuing to deliver above and beyond for our UK customers through the power infrastructure provided by Worcester Six Business Park, enabling us to operate our safe, secure and sustainable data centre.”

Simon Yeoman, Fasthosts Chief Executive Officer, says: “It’s fantastic to be able to bring our customers along with us as we take a big step into the future with the launch of this state-of-the-art data centre. Thanks to the building’s clever modular design, it is now home to a separate, dedicated data centre ‘module’ that has been created specifically for Fasthosts customers.”

“In setting up our new Worcester data centre, we are now in the process of migrating our existing Gloucester data centre to the new location. A lot of expertise and attention has gone into the migration planning process and businesses will certainly enjoy the benefits in the long run when they unlock the raft of benefits such as increased connectivity, improved uptime, and top-tier products, underpinned by more sustainable hosting.”

Mark Ward, Executive Board Member for Economic Growth and Tourism, Wychavon District Council, says: “It gives me great pride to see IONOS locate here at Worcester Six business park. I wish to thank IONOS for choosing to invest in Worcestershire and for the technological impact having a data centre on our doorstep will deliver.”