Kao Data has announced that it has appointed Gratte Brothers as principal contractor for the expansion of its KLON-06 data centre in Slough.

The project will see Gratte Brothers build out the IT capacity at KLON-06 to support the expansion of Kao Data’s platform – providing customers in West London with an optimised, sustainable and OCP-Ready facility.

The build at KLON-06 will adhere to Kao Data’s high performance blueprint, providing a hyperscale inspired facility that’s placed to support enterprise and large-scale cloud deployments across the West London availability zone. From a sustainability and efficiency standpoint, the facility will include an efficient cooling system, lithium-ion UPS, and be powered by 100% renewable energy. Furthermore, all generators will be powered by hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), removing 90% of net CO 2 emissions.

Iain Thomson, Managing Director, Gratte Brothers says: “We are delighted to be partnering with Kao to deliver the technical expertise required to bring this facility to life. KLON-06 provides a perfect opportunity for Gratte Brothers to showcase its commitment to engineering efficient and sustainable solutions, and we look forward to working collaboratively with the team to deliver this project.”

“Our partnership with Gratte Brothers demonstrates Kao Data’s commitment to technical excellence in data centre design, build and operations, and will help fast-track the development of KLON-06 in line with customer demands,” says Paul Finch, COO, Kao Data. “Slough is one of the UK’s most important data centre communities, and the expansion of our portfolio within the world’s second largest data centre hub illustrates our dedication to scaling our high performance platform and supporting customers with sustainable, digital infrastructure solutions.”