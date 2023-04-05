The Siemens Xcelerator ecosystem now encompasses NTT Communications and NTT DATA. To enable climate neutral production, using materials from a sustainable supply chain, Siemens will work with these two companies to develop a range of products and services for decarbonising. A one-stop portfolio will be created as a part of the Siemens Xcelerator business platform, where the Sigreen carbon emission management tool from Siemens will be combined with NTT Communications and NTT DATA’s integration services.

“The decarbonisation of industry is a global challenge. To achieve it, we need to work together across continents. Siemens, NTT Communications and NTT DATA are combining IT and automation technology skills to give our customers enormous leverage for making their production more sustainable,” says Cedrik Neike, member of the Managing Board at Siemens AG.

Sigreen enables companies to determine and share the carbon footprint of a product along the supply chain in a secure and trustworthy manner. When it comes to decarbonising industry, it’s also necessary to factor in production in the upstream supply chain, because that’s where up to 90% of emissions are generated, depending on the depth and stage of value creation.

Determining emission data requires comprehensive information from a number of systems within a company. To do this efficiently, operational technology (OT) on the shop floor and IT systems should both be connected to Sigreen. This is especially necessary in companies that would like to automate the calculation of carbon emissions at the product level. This connection requires extensive expertise in the area of data integration, and customers need qualified partners to support them globally throughout this process.

The Sigreen software belongs to the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio and is available as a service. It’s interoperable with products from Siemens as well as third parties, and provides open data interfaces (APIs).

The ability to securely share product carbon footprint (PCF) data between companies and across industries is made possible by open data ecosystems, like Catena-X and Estainium, which ensure the data sovereignty of the companies involved. Interoperability between different data ecosystems is being tested as part of the collaboration. For example, the international exchange of PCF data between Japan and Europe will be put to the test.