Schneider Electric has launched a series of crucial updates to its EcoStruxure Specification Tool. This digital tool for specifiers, architects, engineers and designers allows the fast creation of compliant and sustainable technical specifications for commercial and industrial building projects.

This latest edition of the popular tool now includes an updated range of compliance, efficiency and sustainability features, ensuring users can easily create accurate specifications aligned with the latest product standards and solution documentation. As always, the tool provides complete information on available products and solutions, systems and software through a seamless user experience.

Giving credit to green credentials

In particular, this edition supports the latest sustainable design standards, including Green Building accreditations such as BREEAM and LEED, alongside WELL, promoting human health and wellbeing through the built environment.

Ensuring sustainable future-proofing capabilities, engineers can now ensure specifications meet the requirements of Green Credits, with access to the full range of Schneider Electric’s Green Premium products and services. This includes aspects of sustainable design such as energy saving and efficiency, reductions in carbon emissions and circular economy principles as well as electric vehicle (EV) charging management systems.

Simple, connected power management

Alongside crucial sustainability features, the updated EcoStruxure Specification Tool now also ensures compliance with the IET wiring regulations, BS 7671 18th edition amends, including SPDs (Surge Protective Devices), AFDDs (Arc Fault Detection Devices) and RCDs (Residual Current Devices).

Following feedback from users, busy specifiers can now explore and imbed as many products as required from the same range, saving time and providing an efficient experience. For example, this includes Schneider Electric’s latest, regulation-ready connected, green Medium Voltage (MV) range, its PrismaSet systems for power distribution switchboards and the ASCO range of Automatic Transfer Switches.

Stewart Gregory, VP, Power Products for UK and Ireland comments, “In today’s fast-paced world, where standards, products and solutions are constantly evolving it is essential that engineers are supported to work smarter through up-to-date, efficient, digital tools. With our regularly updated EcoStruxure Specification Tool, available through the mySchneider Partner Portal, we provide one easy place for the latest information on all current design needs. With these new updates, we are again empowering specifiers to meet the level of detail required in a highly competitive landscape, so they are able to deliver above and beyond, every time.”

