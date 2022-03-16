Redis has announced the release of RedisJSON 2.0, which will allow customers to modernise existing applications with ease and create entirely new digital experiences, requiring real-time access and processing of JSON document files. Notably, this new version now comes with native indexing, querying, and full-text search capabilities, powered by RediSearch, reducing complexity for developers.

Despite their inflexibility and scaling issues, relational databases (RDBMS) still serve as a foundation for many popular applications. Even the recent growth of purpose-built document stores with dynamic schemas are limited in their ability to meet the performance requirements desired by the rapidly changing business needs and market conditions of today’s digital economy. From rigid schemas to poor read and write performances, companies are less agile, limited in innovating, and challenged operationally.

RedisJSON has been designed to address these gaps by combining a JSON-standards in-memory document database with Redis Enterprise’s 99.999% availability, Active-Active geo-distribution, attractive total cost of ownership, and flexible deployment options.

New capabilities include:

Support for atomic sub-element updates. Uses JSON Data Interchange Format (ECMA 404) as a native data type and performs atomic operations on sub-elements in-memory to increase developer productivity and improve an application’s overall response time.

Synchronous indexing. RediSearch indexes synchronously, meaning, once an index is created, every write or update operation can be immediately seen in the next query or search operation.

Familiar developer experience. Fully supported by the most popular Redis client libraries for languages (JavaScript, Python, Java, and C#) and platforms (Spring, ASP.NET, Node.js, and DJango). Additionally, the official developer GUI for Redis, RedisInsight, includes onboarding guides for users to get started with the new RedisJSON.

Designed for the real-time economy. With the performance of Redis, these capabilities are ideal for a wide range of real-time use cases. These range from storing and updating an entire retail product catalogue; to being a central repository for shopper, merchant, and retail profiles required for fraud detection, matching riders/orders for transportation and delivery apps, and much more.

“We’ve reimagined RedisJSON, so companies no longer have to choose between rigid schemas of legacy relational databases and poor performing, disk-based document stores. RedisJSON now offers a powerful in-memory document store with native indexing, querying, and full-text search––all at the speed of Redis––to address all traditional content, catalogue, and profile management use cases for a modern document database,” says Yiftach Shoolman, Co-Founder and CTO at Redis.

“JSON is the language of the web. Organisations are demanding real-time performance of ingesting and querying JSON documents. This is where Redis expands its in-memory geo-replicated multi-model database to deliver RedisJSON, a fully managed document store. With native, in-memory hierarchical storage, each sub-element can be updated atomically and near instantly. In addition, the RediSearch integration for secondary indexes enables multilingual full-text search in milliseconds. With this release, many use cases across financial services, retail, and other industries can see benefits from a geo-distributed, highly available, real-time document store,” comments Sanjeev Mohan, Principal, SanjMo.