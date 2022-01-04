Perle Systems has announced the launch of IOLAN Firmware v6 for all IOLAN SCG Console Servers to enhance secure Out-of-Band-Management capabilities. By adding new functionality that includes full routing capabilities with support for RIP, OSPF, and BGP protocols, Zero Touch Provisioning (ZTP), two-factor authentication (2FA), integrated firewall, and advanced failover to multiple networks, the IOLAN SCG Console Servers now provide a robust solution to keep data centres and enterprise networks running around the world.

“As network infrastructures evolve, multiple points of resiliency to deal with new points of failure or vulnerabilities are required. This firmware upgrade for the IOLAN SCGs was designed with remote access monitoring and provisioning at its core. When deployed top-of-rack, or at remote locations, network engineers will have secure access to all equipment, as well as automated provisioning of configuration and firmware files,” says John Feeney, COO at Perle Systems.

For decades the RS232 RJ45 port has been the standard for console admin port access. Now, IT equipment manufacturers are delivering devices with USB Console Admin Ports. The modular design of the IOLAN SCG provides support for both types of admin ports in one Console Management solution.

The optionally integrated Wi-Fi, V.92 modem, and 4G LTE provide multiple alternate access methods to manage, maintain and troubleshoot critical network devices, as well as transmit data from mission-critical equipment over LTE and wireless LAN networks.

To simplify management and respond swiftly to issues, network administrators can use Perle’s cloud-based centralized management solution to put their IT infrastructure into a single application for secure reliable access and visibility during normal operations and critical network failures. Scalable to suit any business requirement, cloud centralized management reduces human error and guarantees repeatability.

The IOLAN SCG also has built-in fault-tolerant capabilities. Redundant Path technology assures availability to Console Management ports through Active Standby or Dual Network Access modes. Virtual Router Redundancy Protocol (VRRPv3) enables a group of devices to form a single virtual device to provide network redundancy. And, the dual AC power supply ensures that console management is available even if the primary power source fails.

With advanced network security features, recognized authentication schemes, and leading-edge data encryption tools, IT administrators can feel confident that network data transmissions, and all access to the console management ports on IT equipment, is secure. This makes the IOLAN SCG Console Servers an ideal out of band management solution for IT equipment located in data centers or remote locations.

All Perle IOLAN Console Servers only use high-end components to ensure product reliability. Perle backs this up with a Lifetime Warranty to guarantee user satisfaction.