Panduit has launched its new FlexFusion cabinets which can be custom configured to meet the specific needs of any ITE environment. The requirements of data centres are constantly evolving, it is therefore essential to have rack solutions capable of offering maximum scalability. With the growth of edge data centres and colocation sites, these arrays must not only be flexible in their design, but also be configured for specific environmental and equipment needs that push the limits for maximum cooling and cooling efficiency.

FlexFusion Flexibility and Scalability

FlexFusion cabinets provide a single universal platform for all types of data centres and enterprise service needs, including Hyperscale, Edge and Multi-Tenant Data Centres. Built with the best-in-class weight load of 3,500 lbs (1.59 tons), and doors with a maximum airflow of 80%, FlexFusion can accommodate the most complex cabinet installations. Whether it’s servers, networks, or hybrid applications, FlexFusion enclosures deliver performance that allows optimum operation in any network environment, with sizes from 600mm to 800mm widths, 1070mm and 1200mm depths and a range of heights from 42 to 51RU.

FlexFusion offers:

A configuration tool to select a standard or pre-configured turnkey bay (including size, colour, number of luggage racks, types of locks and handles, position of the electric rail, type of roof, sensors, PDUs, side panels).

• Fully integrated design without the use of grounding wires

• 170-degree door opening for ease of access

• Adjustable front and rear cage nut equipment rails

• Multiple tool-less cable management options

• Easy lift side panels with convenient lifting handles

“Interaction with our customers is essential to provide them with the high level of flexibility they demand for their data centre cabinets. The FlexFusion cabinet is our answer to their needs. Through in-depth research, our customers have told us that they need a configurable cabinet, which can scale with the demands of the network,“ says Matt Paciorek, Group Manager, Converged Infrastructure Solutions. “Data centre cabinets are increasing in density and storage capacity, which is why we have added additional thermal enhancements and built-in intelligence. We are very excited that the FlexFusion cabinet specifically meets the expectations of the customer.

The FlexFusion bay can be custom configured using the configurator tool available via the Panduit website.