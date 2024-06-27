Danfoss Power Solutions has launched a Blind Mate Quick Connector for data centre liquid cooling applications.

Compliant with soon-to-be-released Open Compute Project Open Rack V3 specifications, the Danfoss Hansen BMQC simplifies installation and maintenance of inner rack servers while increasing reliability and efficiency.

The BMQC enables blind connection of the server chassis to the manifold at the rear of the rack, providing faster and easier installation and maintenance in inaccessible or non-visible locations. With its patented self-alignment design, the BMQC compensates for angular and radial misalignment of up to 5mm and 2.7 degrees, enabling simple and secure connections.

The Danfoss Hansen BMQC also offers a highly reliable design, the company states. The coupling is manufactured from corrosion-resistant 303 stainless steel and the seal material is EPDM rubber, providing broad fluid compatibility and a long lifetime with minimal maintenance requirements. In addition, Danfoss performs helium leak testing on every BMQC to ensure 100% leak-free operation.

Amanda Bryant, Product Manager at Danfoss Power Solutions, comments, “As a member of the Open Compute Project community, Danfoss is helping set the industry standard for data centre liquid cooling. Our rigorous product design and testing capabilities are raising the bar for component performance, quality, and reliability. Highly critical applications like data centre liquid cooling require 100% uptime and leak-free operation, and our complete liquid cooling portfolio is designed to meet this demand, making Danfoss a strong system solution partner for data centre owners.”

With its high flow rate and low pressure drop, the BMQC improves system efficiency. This reduces the power consumption of the data centre rack, thereby reducing operational costs. Furthermore, the BMQC can be connected and disconnected under pressure without the risk of air entering the system. This eliminates the need to depressurise the entire system, minimising downtime.

The Danfoss Hansen BMQC features a working pressure of 2.4 bar (35 psi), a rated flow of 6 litres per minute (1.6 gallons per minute), and maximum flow rate of 10 lpm (2.6 gpm). It has a pressure drop of 0.15 bar (2.3 psi) at 6 lpm (1.6 gpm). It is available in a 5mm size and is interchangeable with other OCP Open Rack V3 blind mate quick couplings.

