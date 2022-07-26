Lindy’s quick and easy solution to send full HD HDMI signals through a power circuit.

HDMI over Powerline extenders provide a useful solution for extending HDMI content to one or more displays within a single electrical circuit. Supporting resolutions up to 1920×1080 at 60Hz and bandwidth up to 6.75Gbps, these Powerline extenders ensure excellent full HD quality for the user.

A plug-and-play solution, to install, the user simply needs to connect the HDMI outlet of the source device into the transmitter, which is subsequently plugged into an electrical outlet. As long as the receiver is plugged into the same electrical circuit, once the HDMI is connected to the display device, full HD images can be displayed. As useful in the home or for commercial installations, this device is ideal for sharing video and audio content into bedrooms, home offices or small-scale digital signage using pre-existing electrical wiring.

An HDMI loop-out allows for connection of a local HDMI display, while connection to three compatible receivers allows for larger scale distribution to multiple displays. The receiver is equipped with a 3.5mm IR connection that allows for simple control from the display side of the setup. Clients that are retro fitting screens who do not wish to rout out walls and run additional cables, can now benefit from this easy to install and use solution.

The Powerline from Lindy provides a simple, hassle-free content distribution within a small office, store front or residential setups.