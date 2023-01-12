Lenovo has unveiled 25 new ThinkSystem and ThinkAgile server and hyperconverged solutions powered by Intel’s fourth generation Xeon Scalable Processors as part of its Infrastructure Solutions V3 portfolio. Designed to help accelerate global IT modernisation for organisations, the integrated solutions deliver advanced performance, efficiency and management capabilities specifically optimised for complex workloads, including mission-critical, AI, HPC and containerised applications.

“In today’s business climate, modern infrastructure solutions that generate faster insights and efficiently enable complex workloads from the edge to the cloud are critical,” says Kamran Amini, Vice President and General Manager of Server and Storage, Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group. “With the performance and management improvements of the Intel-based ThinkSystem V3 portfolio, customers can reduce their IT footprint by up to three times to achieve greater ROI and easily transform their infrastructure with one platform designed for today’s AI, virtualisation, multi-cloud and sustainable computing demands.”

As global data proliferation continues, businesses need a new IT architecture that spans client-edge-network-cloud-intelligence to help them innovate to meet ever-evolving customer needs. The next generation of Lenovo ThinkSystem and ThinkAgile servers and storage with Intel Xeon Scalable processors feature built-in accelerators that can help achieve efficient utilisation and power efficiency across the fastest-growing workloads that businesses depend on. Additionally, the portfolio provides a unique open architecture with advanced management, reliability and security to help companies of all sizes work across diverse clouds while leveraging existing IT environments.

Doubling performance for mission-critical workloads

The next generation of Lenovo solutions with Intel Xeon Scalable processors accelerate data networking, AI inference and analytics, delivering improved performance to help businesses better manage, process and analyse the explosive growth of data. As the data demands for today’s businesses exponentially increase, the new ThinkSystem and ThinkAgile V3 servers are designed to more effectively power today’s most demanding workloads across all industries, including in-memory databases, large transactional databases, batch processing, real-time analytics, ERP, CRM, legacy system replacements and virtualised and containerised workloads. The portfolio also enables faster system configuration setup compared to the previous generation with enhanced XClarity Controller (XCC2) software.

Solutions, like the new ThinkSystem SR850 V3, deliver the high performance, reliability and versatility needed to tackle high-intensity workloads in a dense, four-socket 2U design, enabling businesses to quickly respond to expansion needs such as increased data management across manufacturing, healthcare and financial service applications. The server features predictive failure analysis, light path diagnostics and embedded tamper detection to avoid application failures and downtime for more secure data centre operation.

Greater performance, less power consumption with new Neptune systems

Cooled by fifth generation Lenovo Neptune Direct Water-Cooling technology, Lenovo’s new ThinkSystem SD650 V3 and SD650-I V3 servers extend Neptune efficiency to a new generation of systems that enable customers to reduce power consumption up to 40%.

Lenovo has extended liquid cooling beyond CPUs and memory to PCIe, storage, and GPUs and more. The new systems leverage Neptune cooling for High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) on select models, providing HPC applications up to four times more memory bandwidth and delivering up to 2.8 times generational performance improvement. HPC users will now have the latest generation Intel Xeon Max Series CPUs with HBM and Intel Data Center Max Series GPUs, all cooled by Lenovo Neptune.

HPC workloads utilise system resources at higher levels, over longer periods of time. Lowering a supercomputer’s power usage without sacrificing performance comes with many benefits. Every watt of electricity consumed is converted into heat, which must be removed. In air-cooled systems, heat is removed by system fans, requiring more power. With Neptune, liquid removes the heat, negating the need for power-consuming fans. This allows HPC users to attain greater performance while reducing the energy consumed and the environmental impact of the data centre.

From Exascale to Everyscale, Lenovo is committed to enabling organisations of all sizes access the next era of supercomputing technologies to help them solve humanity’s greatest challenges.

Enabling scalable and secure cloud agility for the modern IT era

Lenovo is accelerating edge-to-cloud deployment with turnkey solutions to enable a smarter digital transformation and help customers accelerate their business. The new solutions provide pre-configured, pre-validated and cloud ready systems with built in lifecycle management to address customers’ needs. With the new Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions V3 portfolio, businesses can use a solution to grow and manage cloud platforms at scale, while providing consistent cloud services.

By 2027, Gartner predicts that more than 90% of organisations will be running containerised applications. Orchestrators enable deployment automation at scale and are quickly becoming a requirement in many organisations to support the dynamic nature of modern cloud-native applications. Lenovo’s open cloud approach allows for Kubernetes platforms and application services for container orchestration and delivery of cloud-native applications, enabling greater utilisation of hardware infrastructure while improving operational efficiency.

The new Lenovo ThinkAgile V3 HX, MX and VX hyperconverged infrastructure solutions are available via TruScale Infrastructure as a Service for ultimate flexibility. Customers can combine the convenience of a cloud-like experience with the security and control of traditional on-premises solutions. With Lenovo Open Cloud-Automation (LOC-A) integrated software, deployment, provisioning and managing container infrastructure becomes effortless, enabling businesses to accelerate rollout with up to 81% faster deployment than standard IT, thereby increasing the time to revenue by average of 25%. For example, the Lenovo Cloud Native Solution for VMware Tanzu on ThinkAgile VX enables organisations to run and operate modern infrastructure with stability at scale while managing containers and virtual machines from the same control plane, improving resource utilisation and shortening container development cycles.

The Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions V3 portfolio provides enhanced ThinkShield security and IT resiliency through an additional isolation layer of immunity against unauthorised access and malicious attacks. Lenovo’s Modular Root of Trust helps protect, detect and recover from cyber attacks and digital compromises with bolstered tamper detection and monitoring embedded into the chip design, while Lenovo System Guard ensures heightened security between manufacturing, delivery and deployment with advanced hardware monitoring.