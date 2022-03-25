Redis have now announced Redis Stack. Redis Stack consolidates the capabilities of the Redis modules into a single product, making it easy for developers to build modern, real-time applications with the speed and stability of Redis.

To build applications that provide real-time experiences, you need a database that can process any request, whether a simple object retrieval, a search, or a complex aggregation, with the fastest possible response times, preferably in less than a millisecond. The rationale is simple: in a typical application, every user interaction generates multiple calls to the database, which can result in significant overheads; if you add to that the round trip latency of the network between the end-user and the app, every extra millisecond spent in the database makes it more difficult to deliver a real-time end-user experience.

This holds no matter the data model, be it a key/value, document, stream, graph, time series, or probabilistic data structures.

What has been done so far?

As it turns out, Redis have spent the past four years building several dedicated data engines that extend the core key/value data-structure functionality of Redis with modern data models and data processing capabilities, such as search, document, graph, time series, and probabilistic data structures.

Implemented as Redis modules, it built these engines from the ground up using the same design principles as open source Redis, with an in-memory architecture and an efficient codebase written in C or Rust, allowing developers to run a wide variety of data workloads with the lowest latency possible.

After listening to its community and customers, Redis realised that it needed to simplify the developer experience of the leading Redis modules and the capabilities they provide, along with their documentation and clients that support their functionality. Redis wanted to help developers be fully productive from the moment they started using Redis.

This is why it created Redis Stack.

Redis Stack

Redis Stack unifies the leading Redis modules in a single product. This makes it easy to start building with its Redis-based search, document, graph, and time series capabilities.

Redis Stack is a suite of three components:

Redis Stack Server combines open source Redis with RediSearch, RedisJSON, RedisGraph, RedisTimeSeries and RedisBloom RedisInsight is a powerful tool for visualising and optimising Redis data, making real-time application development easier and more fun than ever before The Redis Stack Client SDK includes the leading official Redis clients in Java, JavaScript, and Python.

Getting started with Redis Stack

Redis are providing several ways to quickly get started with Redis Stack:

Download Redis Stack directly from redis.io

Install using your favorite package manager or by simply launching the Redis Stack docker image

Deploy Redis Stack in the cloud by creating a free database on Redis Enterprise Cloud or by using one of its fixed plans. Redis are also providing Redis Stack’s capabilities in Redis Enterprise Software for anyone self-managing or deploying on-premises.

Once you have the server up and running, you can immediately leverage RedisInsight to visualise, analyse and optimise your Redis data. RedisInsight includes a series of guides that walk you through several Redis Stack use cases.