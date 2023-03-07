Precise timing synchronisation for high-performance networks is now improved as HUBER+SUHNER launches enhancements to its copper-free fiber powered link.

The HUBER+SUHNER Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) and Power-over-Fiber solution brings pre, during, and post installation benefits to telecommunications providers working in the 5G and data centre space. Using fiber optics as a means of power for the antenna brings cost and timing savings during installation and operation, as no power distribution is needed on a building’s roof.

“As the volume of data and transfer speeds continue to increase, so too does the requirement for accurate time synchronisation, with GNSS timing signals in use within many applications, from data centres to central offices” says Product Manager, Dominik Tibolla, HUBER +SUHNER. “Using the GNSS signal from satellites enables the acquisition of precise and accessible timing information from atomic clocks, whilst combining this with the distribution over fiber, lower attenuation over longer distances is enabled.”

Traditionally, power is carried over copper technology with a GNSS antenna. This often requires a power cable to be attached alongside the signal distribution cable. The GNSS and Power-over-Fiber solution from HUBER+SUHNER eliminates the need for a separate power cable by utilising the fiber optic connection to the antenna as a means of power and signal distribution.

GNSS and Power-over-Fiber solutions go beyond where existing technology could reach. It enables an increased distance of a few kilometres between source and receiver system, compared to a few meters previously. Satellite signals cannot usually reach indoor locations due to the blocking effect of the building structure but combining this with fiber distribution internally, the HUBER+SUHNER GNSS and Power-over-Fiber solution distributes the GNSS signals to all corners of a building interior, providing a more secure, reliable, and flexible connection.

Using the fiber as a means of power distribution also offers unlimited safe and secure timing signal reference distribution, with reduced interference. Providers can also take advantage of its ability to make use of existing infrastructure, by only having to pay for what is used within the network and being ‘future-proof ready’, with easy and flexible expansion opportunities.