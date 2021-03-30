Opengear has launched the OM2224-24E-10G-L, the first console server to combine Smart OOB management and standard NetOps tools with support for 10GbE networks. The new model features 24 managed 10/100/1000 Base-T switched Ethernet ports, and a 10GbE SFP+ interface allowing for 10 Gbps transfer rates.

The OM2224-24E-10G-L is the newest member of the NetOps Console Server series, enabling both advanced automation applications and Smart Out-of-Band features in a single appliance. With the dual 10GbE SFP+ Ethernet ports, the new model supports the higher bandwidth infrastructure common in data centres and high-density installations and also adds flexibility to configurations with both serial console and Ethernet ports. An embedded 4G-LTE cellular modem ensures access even when primary connections are not available.

Managed through Opengear’s Lighthouse software, the OM2224-24E-10G-L is part of Opengear’s Network Resilience Platform, which provides an independent, secure management plane that supports secure remote access and standard automation to critical devices.

“The growing popularity of the OM2200 series of NetOps console servers among network and data centre managers has driven us to expand and enhance the product line further,” says Ryan Hogg, senior product manager at Opengear. “The OM2224-24E-10G-L meets the growing customer demands and reinforces Opengear as an innovator and leader in out-of-band access, monitoring and management of network infrastructure.”

Additional part numbers have also been released for the OM1200 NetOps console server line, featuring four serial console ports and four Ethernet ports.