Cloud-led digital transformation Managed Services Provider Node4, has announced it has been awarded Microsoft Azure Expert MSP status, one of only nine UK organisations to receive this accreditation.

Node4 is committed to helping customers at every stage of their cloud migration journey. This award – which also recognises Node4’s expertise in Azure DevOps and mature Azure Service Tiles approach – marks a key validation point for Node4’s capabilities, skills and expertise in delivering services across the complex technologies built on the Azure cloud.

Harnessing the power of Azure, Node4 delivers services across a truly hybrid platform, with extensive capabilities across Azure public cloud as well as services deployed in its own UK-based data centres. By augmenting expert services for Azure public cloud customers across its unparalleled end-to-end IT infrastructure and comprehensive portfolio of services, Node4 ensures its customers benefit from the most effective and flexible application of technology.

Inclusion in the Microsoft Azure Expert MSP program is awarded to partners that meet a stringent set of requirements, including verified proof of excellence in customer delivery and technical expertise, and the successful completion of an independent audit of their managed services, people, processes, and technologies. Only the most high-fidelity cloud managed service providers are awarded the Azure Expert MSP badge, intended to give customers confidence when selecting a partner to help them meet their digital transformation goals.

“We are thrilled that Node4 has been awarded Microsoft Azure Expert MSP Status,” says Paul Bryce, CCO at Node4. “Not only does this award validate Node4’s capabilities in Azure services, but it reflects the hard work our team is doing to provide an excellent service experience and mature transformation journey for our customers,” continued Bryce.

James Chadwick, Interim General Manager – Commercial Partner at Microsoft, adds, “We welcome Node4 to the Microsoft Azure Managed Services Provider (MSP) program. We look forward to continuing to partner with Node4 to support our customers in their cloud transformation journeys.”

Becoming a Microsoft Azure Expert MSP further strengthens Node4’s position as a trusted Microsoft partner, adding to its historic list of being a Microsoft Tier Cloud Service Provider (CSP) Direct Partner and Cloud Adoption Framework (CAF) Ready Partner. Additional Microsoft certifications include: Gold Cloud Platform; Gold Data Analytics; Gold Application Development; Silver Cloud Productivity; Silver Datacentre Solutions; Silver Small & Midmarket Solutions; and Silver Security.