DigiPlex has hired Phil Coutts as Chief Development Officer to oversee the ongoing, planned and future development of DigiPlex’s data centre portfolio.

As Chief Development Officer (CDO), Coutts will lead DigiPlex’s team of development experts who together create facilities that meet the stringent specifications of both hyperscale and colocation customers. He will focus on combining world class safety, quality and sustainability standards with right first-time delivery to meet today’s accelerated demand cycles.

Commenting on Coutts’ appointment, DigiPlex CEO, Wiljar Nesse, says: “At a time when we have significantly grown our portfolio, Phil will play a key role in orchestrating our capabilities and capacity to deliver high quality facilities at speed.” Nesse adds, “We opened two major data centres in 2020 and have another due to come online in Q2, plus we have acquired 170,000 m2 of land for new campuses near Oslo and Copenhagen – Phil will be busy from day one!”

Prior to joining DigiPlex, Coutts founded and led Mace International Data Centre Business operating in several of Europe’s leading data centre markets including the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands and Denmark. As such he has developed deep expertise in data centre and critical infrastructure design, construction and development.

Coutts is committed to the continuous improvement of health and safety standards and is involved in a number of Health &Safety boards and leadership schemes, including co-chair of the British Safety Council (BSC) Construction Sector Interest Group. This commitment to health and safety is demonstrated on Phil’s projects, where his teams have received industry recognition at the highest level earning five stars in British Safety Council Five-Star Health and Safety and Environmental Management audits and winning Swords and Globes of Honour in consecutive years and across multiple geographies. “DigiPlex is an established leader at the intersection of digitization and environmental developments and so is uniquely well placed to meet the evolving demands of the market,” Coutts says. “We have a compelling solution to anyone seeking an environmentally friendly technology platform, both in our standard facilities and in our build to suit capabilities. I am delighted to be joining the DigiPlex family at this exciting time to help develop and deliver the sustainable digital infrastructure the global economy needs while guaranteeing the safety, sustainability, quality and on time delivery standards demanded in the modern world.”